When HAIM and Bon Iver link up, you just know emotions are about to get real. Their new track “Tie You Down” arrives as part of the upcoming deluxe edition of HAIM’s I Quit, dropping October 17 via Polydor Records. It’s a reunion that feels inevitable — two artists who thrive in vulnerability finally weaving their sonic worlds together again.

Produced by Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim, and Justin Vernon himself, “Tie You Down” finds the sweet spot between soft melancholy and full-bodied catharsis. It’s the kind of song that feels like 2 a.m. confession energy — whispered harmonies, half-lit rooms, and that familiar Bon Iver ache.

The reunion we didn’t know we needed

This isn’t their first rodeo together. Danielle Haim and Vernon previously joined forces on “If Only I Could Wait” from Bon Iver’s Sable, Fable, a track that already hinted at how perfectly their vocals could intertwine. But “Tie You Down” levels up the chemistry. Where their first collab felt like two voices meeting in the mist, this one feels like a confrontation — two people stuck between love and loss, holding on and letting go.

The production doesn’t try too hard. Rostam’s fingerprints are subtle — dreamy synth pads, light percussive flickers, and those distinct HAIM harmonies grounding the chaos. It’s got that nostalgic glow that makes you want to replay it immediately just to process what you felt the first time.

Inside the deluxe era of I Quit

The deluxe edition of I Quit expands the album’s emotional landscape. Besides “Tie You Down,” it adds two more unreleased tracks: “The Story of Us” and “Even the Bad Times.” If the core record was HAIM’s most introspective work yet, this deluxe cut sounds like its final confession.

The album already blurred the line between self-doubt and self-liberation, and with these additions, HAIM seem ready to close that chapter on their own terms. There’s an emotional arc here — from exhaustion to clarity — and “Tie You Down” feels like the quiet heartbreak that seals it.

From tour stages to late-night TV

HAIM are wrapping up the North American leg of their I Quit tour before heading to the UK for a string of shows starting October 24. Before that, they’ll stop by the GRAMMY Museum in LA on October 13 and perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 14 — where you can bet “Tie You Down” will make its live debut.

This collaboration also keeps Bon Iver’s creative streak alive after his recent experimental releases and guest spots across the indie spectrum. His partnership with HAIM reinforces that indie pop and folk melancholy can coexist without compromise — just mutual respect and raw emotion.

Why this collab hits different

HAIM and Bon Iver both know how to craft vulnerability that doesn’t feel performative. There’s something deeply human about hearing their voices collide — Danielle’s steady warmth against Vernon’s fractured falsetto. It’s the sonic equivalent of looking someone in the eyes after a long silence.

Culturally, “Tie You Down” feels like a return to the emotional storytelling that’s been missing from much of the current pop landscape. In an era of algorithmic hits, HAIM and Bon Iver remind us that connection — not perfection — is what actually sticks.

