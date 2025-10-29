Cardi B Confirms Third Album Coming in 2026 — No Deluxe for ‘Am I the Drama?’

The Bardi Gang didn’t see this one coming. Just weeks after dropping her fiery sophomore album Am I the Drama?, Cardi B has surprised fans by revealing that she’s skipping plans for a deluxe edition — and instead, gearing up for her third studio album, due in 2026.

“What I Gave Y’all Is What Y’all Getting” — Cardi Closes One Era to Begin Another

In a candid X Spaces chat on Monday (Oct. 27), Cardi set the record straight. “I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli [XCX] or something,” she told fans. “Unfortunately, I am not doing none of that… What I gave y’all is what y’all getting.”

That’s right — Am I the Drama?, her 23-track sophomore project that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, is officially a closed chapter. But don’t worry, she’s not slowing down.

Cardi teased that she’s already plotting her next era, adding, “I want to put out another album in less than a year. I kinda know what I want it to look like. It’s gonna be different from Am I the Drama?.”

If her seven-year gap between Invasion of Privacy and Am I the Drama? tested fans’ patience, this announcement is a sign of new momentum — and a new mindset.

A “New Era” — And a New Cardi?

While Cardi didn’t spill many details, she made one thing clear: this next project will mark a creative shift. “I want a new era,” she said, hinting at a pivot away from her familiar lyrical territory. In true Cardi fashion, she joked that she hopes to be “in a better space with men” by the time she finishes writing.

It’s classic Cardi — raw, hilarious, and self-aware. But beneath the humor lies the promise of growth. After all, Am I the Drama? was full of bravado and battles (both lyrical and literal), but her next project might explore a more reflective side of the Bronx superstar.

Balancing Motherhood and Music

Adding to her full plate, Cardi is currently expecting her fourth child. But that hasn’t slowed her drive. She told fans that she plans to enforce a strict post-birth schedule to get back into “bad b*tch mode.”

“You see how I was in a strict schedule while I was doing the rollout? Well, that is the same way that I’m going to be when I give birth,” she said. “I feel really beautiful being pregnant, but I want to go back to bad b—ing. So I need to tighten up my body.”

Cardi’s motivation is clear: she’s preparing for her first-ever headlining tour, the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” kicking off February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California. The trek will hit major cities including New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

It’s shaping up to be Cardi’s most ambitious year yet, blending motherhood, music, and major tour energy.

Drama, Feuds, and Staying Unbothered

Even as she plans her next move, Cardi remains firmly in the pop-culture spotlight — including her ongoing, headline-grabbing feud with Nicki Minaj. The two recently reignited tensions online, trading jabs that escalated to an uncomfortable point before both issued public apologies to their children.

Still, Cardi brushed off attempts by Minaj’s fanbase to pressure brands into dropping her. “Guess what? It’s not going to happen,” she said confidently. “What I gave y’all is what y’all getting — and more is coming.”

Love her or hate her, Cardi’s unfiltered candor keeps her one of hip-hop’s most magnetic figures — and that’s exactly why her third album is already one of 2026’s most anticipated releases.

FAQ Section

1. When will Cardi B’s third album be released?

Cardi B has confirmed her third studio album will arrive in 2026, less than a year after Am I the Drama?

2. Why isn’t Cardi B releasing a deluxe version of Am I the Drama?

She stated that the 23-track album is complete as-is, and she wants to shift her focus to a fresh creative era instead.

3. What is the “Little Miss Drama Tour”?

Cardi B’s first-ever headlining tour, starting February 11, 2026, across major North American cities, in support of her upcoming projects.