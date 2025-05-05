Cancer 360: The Game-Changing NHS Tech Revolution That’s Saving Lives Faster

In a groundbreaking shift for cancer care, the NHS is rolling out a powerful new digital tool called Cancer 360, designed to give millions of patients faster diagnoses and better treatment outcomes. This new platform centralizes all cancer patient data—previously scattered across emails, spreadsheets, and paper records—into a single digital system, helping clinicians act faster and more effectively.

Cancer 360 is part of the government’s £26 billion investment in healthcare technology. It streamlines the patient journey, reduces administrative load for staff, and allows hospitals to prioritize high-risk patients without delays. Hospitals like Chelsea and Westminster, where Cancer 360 has been piloted, have already seen significant improvements. Patients are being diagnosed within 28 days of referral, and teams are spending less time on paperwork and more time with patients.

Dr. Vin Diwakar, NHS national clinical transformation director, notes that Cancer 360 gives clinicians a full view of the patient’s pathway, eliminating delays and improving experiences across the board. Importantly, although use of the platform isn’t mandatory, hospitals that struggle to meet the NHS cancer care standard may be urged to adopt it to meet treatment deadlines.

This shift from analogue to digital marks a critical turning point in the UK’s fight against cancer. For families affected by this disease, Cancer 360 offers more than just faster results—it’s a lifeline of hope, powered by technology, data, and smarter care.