Calvin Harris to Headline Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience Opening

The Middle East’s nightlife scene is set to be transformed with the launch of the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. The grand opening will feature none other than Calvin Harris, the world-renowned producer, DJ, and songwriter, on Saturday, 26th October. This event marks the beginning of a series of unforgettable nights at Dubai’s newest open-air club.

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is a collaboration between The Night League, creators of Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, and Studio A by Addmind Hospitality, known for venues like White Club and Iris. The venue will feature productions by High Scream, promising a top-tier musical experience from October to May 2025.

Calvin Harris is a giant in modern dance music, with over 56 billion streams and numerous chart-topping hits. His collaborations with superstars like Rihanna and Pharrell Williams have earned him five Grammy nominations and multiple MTV VMA awards. Harris’s Ushuaïa Ibiza residency is famed for being the island’s biggest party, and his Dubai debut is expected to be equally spectacular. Joining him will be Australian DJ Tyson O’Brien and other special guests.

The Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience will bring Ibiza’s world-class entertainment to Dubai, led by Romain Pissenem and High Scream. Known for their innovative club designs and immersive shows, they promise to deliver unforgettable events filled with cutting-edge visuals and dynamic performances.

Located at the Dubai Harbour, the new venue offers an immersive club experience with stunning sunset views of the Dubai skyline. This open-air club aims to be a top destination for music lovers, providing state-of-the-art production and the vibrant atmosphere that Ushuaïa Ibiza is known for.

Don’t miss out on the opening night with Calvin Harris. Presale starts on Tuesday, 13 August at 16:00 GST. Sign up for tickets and VIP tables at ushuaiadubai.com and follow @ushuaiadubai for updates.

Join Calvin Harris for an epic night at the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience and be part of Dubai’s next big thing in nightlife.