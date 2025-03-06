Calvin Harris Surprises Fans with Country-Inspired Song “Smoke the Pain Away”

Calvin Harris is stepping into new territory with his upcoming country-inspired song, Smoke the Pain Away. The Scottish producer, best known for his chart-topping dance anthems, shared a 30-second teaser featuring himself on lead vocals while strumming an acoustic guitar. With a stripped-down, foot-stomping rhythm, the song hints at a fresh musical direction for the EDM icon.

In the video, Harris sits casually with his guitar, singing the melancholic lyrics: “Too late, I’ve been up for days. I can’t even see straight, no I can’t smoke the pain away.” The clip later shifts to show him in the recording booth, long hair flowing as he delivers his raw vocals.

Harris kept the announcement simple, captioning the post with “it’s coming”, signaling that the release is imminent. The track will mark his first solo release since Free, his 2024 collaboration with Ellie Goulding. Fans, including his wife, BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope, have already expressed excitement, with Hope commenting “Those vocals…YEEEESSSSS!!!” alongside a fire emoji.

This isn’t the first time an electronic music artist has ventured into country. Avicii paved the way with Wake Me Up in 2013, followed by Diplo’s country project under his real name, Thomas Wesley. Harris’ take on the genre crossover could add another defining moment to this growing trend.

With no scheduled performances for 2025, the future seems wide open for Harris’ musical evolution. Fans eagerly await Smoke the Pain Away, wondering if this marks the beginning of a new era for the dance music legend.