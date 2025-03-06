Deadmau5 Strikes $55 Million Deal for His Music Catalogue

Deadmau5 has reportedly secured a groundbreaking $55 million deal with Create Music Group, selling his extensive recorded music catalogue, which spans over 4,000 releases. The agreement also includes his record label, Mau5trap, and a stake in future releases.

The deal, first reported by Billboard Pro, encompasses both the publishing and master recordings of Deadmau5’s influential discography. Jonathan Strauss, co-founder and CEO of Create Music Group, emphasized the significance of the acquisition, stating, “Joel’s influence reaches far beyond sound — his mastery bridges music, gaming, and technology, inspiring a new generation to think bigger.”

With this acquisition, Create Music Group is set to oversee the legacy of Deadmau5’s catalogue, with plans to reissue music from his extensive discography. While further details on the re-releases remain under wraps, the move highlights the growing trend of high-profile music catalogue sales within the industry.

- Advertisement -

Deadmau5, known for his genre-defining sound and iconic LED helmet, has long been a pioneering force in electronic music. His work continues to shape the intersection of music and technology, making this deal not just a sale, but a strategic shift in the EDM landscape.