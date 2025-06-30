back to top
Greek Edition

BTS to Release First-Ever Live Album “Permission to Dance on Stage – Live” This July

Experience BTS like never before with the official live versions of their biggest hits, plus exclusive Seoul concert footage

By Echo Langford
BTS Permission to Dance On Stage Live album cover 2025
By Toda - https://twitter.com/jmkkyu/status/1464841760278937605?s=20, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113020020

Global superstars BTS are about to unlock a new chapter in their discography with the release of their first-ever live album, “Permission to Dance on Stage – Live”, set to drop on July 18. For longtime ARMY and new fans alike, this landmark release is more than an audio souvenir — it’s an immersive concert experience.

Featuring 22 explosive live tracks, the album captures unforgettable performances from BTS’s globe-spanning “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour. From “Butter” and “Dynamite” to “Boy With Luv” and “ON”, these live renditions radiate the magnetic energy that filled stadiums across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Also dropping is a digital companion — “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul”, a 141-minute visual compilation of their Olympic Stadium finale in March 2022. The bundle includes a 92-page digital photobook, exclusive interviews, and HD concert footage, all accessible via Weverse.

🔥 What makes this release essential:

  • First official BTS live album ever
  • Exclusive live versions of Billboard No. 1 hits
  • Behind-the-scenes Seoul tour footage
  • Available worldwide across platforms July 18

As BTS reunites post-military service, this release feels both celebratory and symbolic — a vivid reminder of their unmatched global presence.

