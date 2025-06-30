back to top
Black Sabbath’s “Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes” to Be Released for the First Time — A Rare Glimpse into Metal’s Origins

Rare 1969 demos from Sabbath’s Earth era offer a raw glimpse into the origins of the genre

By Echo Langford
In
Rock
Black Sabbath ‘Back To The Beginning’ final live show poster
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Long before Black Sabbath changed rock history, they were Earth — a heavy blues quartet experimenting with distortion, darkness, and destiny. Now, over half a century later, those raw beginnings will finally see the light.

Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes” drops July 25 via Big Bear Records, featuring rare 1969 recordings by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, captured at Birmingham’s Zella Studios just months before the band changed their name — and changed music forever.

Handpicked and remastered by original manager Jim Simpson, these tapes offer more than curiosity. They showcase a band already flirting with the menace and mystique that would define metal.

Why These Tapes Matter:

  • Raw Metal Origins: Hear Sabbath before they were Sabbath — gritty, blues-soaked, and electric.
  • Remastered with Care: Recovered from long-lost reels, the sound is sharper than any bootleg.
  • Timed with the Final Farewell: Just weeks before their July 5 farewell concert, this release feels like a time capsule closing the circle.

While the band hasn’t officially endorsed the project, its timing is powerful. As Ozzy prepares for his final full set with the original lineup — dubbed Back to the Beginning — these tapes literally take fans back to their beginning.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a metal historian in training, “Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes” is more than just a reissue — it’s a resurrection.

