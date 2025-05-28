Bono Says ‘There’s Only One Boss’ After Trump Targets Springsteen

Bono Says ‘There’s Only One Boss’ in Response to Trump’s Springsteen Rant

Bono made it clear whose side he’s on in the latest pop culture–political clash: Bruce Springsteen’s.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, the U2 frontman was asked where he stands after Donald Trump accused celebrities like Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah, and Bono himself of being paid to endorse Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential run.

- Advertisement -

Bono’s answer was cutting and clever: “I think there’s only one ‘Boss’ in America,” he said, backing Springsteen with a nod to his iconic nickname.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, had demanded an investigation into “illegal campaign contributions,” implying that stars were financially rewarded for their support. Bono denied any such involvement. “We’ve never been paid or played a show to support any candidate,” he said. “To be in the company of Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Oprah? I’d play tambourine in that band.”

Bono suspects his inclusion in Trump’s post stems from his work with the One Campaign, a non-partisan organization fighting global poverty and disease. He criticized the Trump administration for defunding humanitarian programs like USAID and PEPFAR, which Bono says has angered even Trump’s base: “They are not happy—and there will be trouble.”

While the segment was political, Bono also appeared on the show to promote his new Apple TV+ film Bono: Stories of Surrender, premiering May 30. Based on his memoir and one-man show, the project explores Bono’s complicated relationship with his father, family life, and his own ego.

He also confirmed U2 are working on a new album, promising “songs to make up to, songs to break up to.” After drummer Larry Mullen Jr.‘s recovery, all four original members are back in the studio: “Nobody needs another U2 album unless it’s an extraordinary one. And I’m feeling very strong about it.”