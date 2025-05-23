Bono Calls for Peace in Gaza-Israel Conflict at 2025 Ivor Novello Awards

Bono Urges Peace at Ivor Novello Awards as U2 Make History

Bono made headlines last night at the 2025 Ivor Novello Awards, using U2’s historic win to deliver a moving call for peace amid the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict. As U2 became the first Irish act ever to receive the prestigious Fellowship of the Ivors Academy, the band’s frontman turned the spotlight toward one of today’s most pressing global crises.

During the London ceremony’s emotional peak, Bono addressed the audience before an acoustic performance of “Sunday Bloody Sunday.” Originally written in response to the 1972 massacre of unarmed protestors in Northern Ireland, the song took on new weight as Bono pleaded for an end to modern violence.

- Advertisement -

“Believing in the possibilities of peace was then, and is now, a rebellious act,” he stated. “Hamas, release the hostages. Stop the war. Israel, be released from Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right fundamentalists that twist your sacred texts.”

In a deeply spiritual moment, Bono added, “God, you must be so tired of us, children of Abraham, in the rubble of our certainties… Children in the rubble of our revenge. God forgive us.”

This marks one of Bono’s most direct public comments on the Gaza-Israel war. He previously honored victims of the October 2023 Supernova music festival attack during a U2 performance in Las Vegas, but this speech combined political clarity with emotional depth in a way only Bono can deliver.

Alongside U2, other honorees at the 70th Ivor Novello Awards included Charli XCX, Brandon Flowers, and Lola Young. Ed Sheeran presented U2 with their award, lauding their artistry and activism alike.

By blending music, history, and bold political commentary, U2 once again prove that rock and roll can be a vehicle for change—and that the spirit of rebellion can, and should, include the pursuit of peace.