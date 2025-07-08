Bob Vylan’s “Humble As The Sun” Reclaims UK Charts Amid Controversy

In 2025, Bob Vylan are proving once again that music with a message cannot be silenced. Following a turbulent Glastonbury Festival performance, where they openly voiced support for Palestine and criticized the Israeli military, the duo faced widespread backlash—from being dropped by agencies to being banned from European festivals. Yet, instead of fading into obscurity, their album “Humble As The Sun” has stormed back into multiple UK charts.

Currently topping the UK hip-hop and R&B charts, the album also sits at No. 7 in album downloads and No. 8 on the independent albums chart. This resurgence marks not just a musical success, but a cultural moment driven by fan solidarity and uncompromising authenticity.

On X (formerly Twitter), the group declared: “You can’t fire us if we own our label.” It’s a bold statement about creative independence, made louder by the industry’s response and the public’s unwavering support. Fellow artists like Massive Attack and Amyl And The Sniffers have also rallied behind them, calling out the disproportionate media attention on musicians instead of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Despite the controversy, Bob Vylan have been consistent: their protest is not rooted in hate, but in confronting systemic violence. “Humble As The Sun” now symbolizes more than rebellion—it’s a loud call for truth, independence, and the right to dissent in the music world.

Bob Vylan’s rise isn’t just about chart numbers. It’s a reminder that in 2025, the voice of the people still matters—and it sings loudest when backed by conviction.