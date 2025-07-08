Oasis Reunion 2025: Bonehead Credited for Historic Comeback

The unthinkable has happened in 2025: Oasis are back. And according to Noel Gallagher, it wouldn’t have happened without one man—Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.

During their second sold-out show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Noel made it clear who deserves the credit. “If it wasn’t for him, none of this would’ve happened,” he told a roaring crowd of 70,000, introducing Bonehead on stage with heartfelt gratitude. While details of Bonehead’s role in reuniting the famously feuding Gallagher brothers remain under wraps, the message was loud and clear: Bonehead was the bridge that made history.

No press releases. No interviews. Just music.

- Advertisement -

Noel and Liam walked on stage hand in hand, letting a powerful 23-song setlist speak volumes. From “Wonderwall” to “Champagne Supernova”, the night was soaked in nostalgia, energy, and undeniable chemistry. It wasn’t just a concert—it was a resurrection.

The band’s core lineup included long-time members Gem Archer (guitar), Andy Bell (bass), and Joey Waronker on drums, kicking off the show with the explosive instrumental “F**kin’ in the Bushes”—a true throwback to their iconic 90s performances.

A touching dedication was made to Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away just a day before the concert. It was a rare, emotional moment from a band that usually keeps sentiment backstage.

The Oasis Live ’25 Tour continues with five nights at Manchester’s Heaton Park before launching globally. There are no staged reconciliations or interviews—just raw music and a band reborn. And at the center of it all is Bonehead, the unsung hero who made the impossible real.