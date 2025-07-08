Joe Trohman Steps Back from Fall Out Boy Tour 2025 Due to Hand Surgery

Fall Out Boy will continue their 2025 tour dates without founding guitarist Joe Trohman, who announced he will take time off to undergo hand surgery.

Trohman revealed the news via a heartfelt social media post, explaining that ongoing issues with his right hand have worsened, prompting the need for medical intervention. “It’s become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, this means I’ll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band.”

Despite the setback, Trohman expressed optimism: “The silver lining is that I’m on track for a full recovery… Thanks so much for the love and support.”

This marks Trohman’s second break from the band in recent years. In early 2023, he stepped away temporarily to focus on mental health before rejoining bandmates Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, and Andy Hurley in May of that year.

Fall Out Boy’s current schedule remains intact, with major performances ahead. Upcoming shows include the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary (July 8), Minnesota Yacht Club Festival (July 19), Summer Sonic in Japan (August), Oceans Calling Festival in Maryland (Sept. 28), and three shows in Brazil later this year.

While Trohman’s presence will be missed on stage, the band continues to honor all commitments and deliver energetic sets for fans around the globe.

Fans are sending support as Joe prioritizes health and recovery—a reminder that even rock legends need time to heal.