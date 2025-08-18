BLACKPINK Cover Spice Girls’ Wannabe at Wembley

BLACKPINK Honor Spice Girls with Wannabe Cover at Wembley

A historic night for K-pop at Wembley

BLACKPINK closed their two-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium with a nostalgic tribute to Britain’s original girl power icons—the Spice Girls. On August 16, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo surprised fans by performing a cover of Wannabe, the 1996 hit single that launched the Spice Girls’ global stardom.

The performance marked another milestone in BLACKPINK’s groundbreaking career. They are now the first female K-pop group to headline Wembley Stadium, cementing their status as international trailblazers.

Celebrating girl power across generations

This wasn’t the group’s first time singing Wannabe. In 2023, BLACKPINK performed the anthem during their Carpool Karaoke appearance with James Corden, where Jennie shared how much the Spice Girls influenced them: “They’re iconic. We grew up listening to them.”

By reviving the ‘90s pop anthem in front of 90,000 fans, BLACKPINK created a symbolic moment that connected two generations of girl groups known for empowering messages, style, and cultural impact.

Hits, surprises, and new music

Beyond the special cover, BLACKPINK delivered a high-energy setlist featuring fan favorites like Kill This Love, Pink Venom, How You Like That, and DDU-DU DDU-DU. The group also performed their latest single Jump—their first new release in three years—further fueling anticipation for what’s next in their career.

From record-breaking tours to surprise tributes, BLACKPINK continue to bridge cultures and eras while proving their unstoppable influence on the global music stage.

OMG THE PINKS PERFORMED WANNABE BY THE SPICE GIRLS FOR ENCORE 😭😭😭 BLACKPINK AT WEMBLEY#BLACKPINK_DEADLINE #BLACKPINK_IN_LONDON_D2 pic.twitter.com/u0m4pJ11eT — sia 뛰어 ❄️ (@lalisalovemme) August 16, 2025

BLACKPINK SINGING “WANNABE” BY SPICE GIRLS pic.twitter.com/c8HYvR3qT8 — jnk (@jenniexpics) August 16, 2025

BLACKPINK SINGING WANNABE BY SPICE GIRLS AT THE WEMBLEY STADIUM pic.twitter.com/0HOjP59Kmg — 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚🤍 (@personablink) August 16, 2025