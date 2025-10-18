When BlackGummy speaks, the machines listen. The enigmatic mau5trap producer — known for his dark, cinematic sound design — is back with a vengeance. Teaming up with rising producer ALLiZEN, he’s dropped “CheckYourPocket”, a high-octane techno assault that feels equal parts mechanical and human.

Released today (October 17) via mau5trap, the track marks another chapter in BlackGummy’s slow-burning rise toward his debut full-length album. And if this single is any hint, the LP is going to be a sonic maze built for those who love their beats shadowy and their basslines relentless.

The Sound of Controlled Chaos

“CheckYourPocket” doesn’t wait to warm up — it throws you straight into motion. Pulsing low-end, industrial kicks, and glitchy percussive textures set the tone for a track that feels like it was forged in a steel factory. There’s tension everywhere: nervous rhythms, flickering synth signals, and moments where it sounds like the whole thing might collapse — but never does.

BlackGummy described the song best himself:

“This track simmers with tension—nervous rhythms and fragmented signals from a world where trust has eroded. Move through the ruins with your guard up, clutching scraps of meaning, uncertain what’s worth saving and what might betray you. It’s not just a song—it’s a reminder to stay alert.”

That’s classic BlackGummy — philosophical, cryptic, and totally in control of his chaos.

The Architects: BlackGummy & ALLiZEN

BlackGummy has built a cult following around his obsession with sonic precision. Signed to mau5trap, Deadmau5’s influential label, he’s become one of the imprint’s most distinctive voices — a fusion of sci-fi aesthetics, dark melodies, and technical mastery.

His sound is somewhere between warehouse techno and dystopian cinema, drawing comparisons to acts like REZZ, Gesaffelstein, and No Mana.

ALLiZEN, meanwhile, brings a fresh edge to the collab — a rising force in melodic techno circles, known for injecting emotional depth into minimal frameworks. Together, they find a balance between aggression and atmosphere, crafting something that feels both human and machine-born.

Building Toward a Bigger Picture

“CheckYourPocket” is more than a one-off release — it’s a key piece of BlackGummy’s upcoming debut full-length album, currently in the final stages of production. The record will also feature his recent singles “Potatoes and Meat” and “No Romance,” both of which have already teased the album’s experimental, narrative-driven approach.

With this new material, BlackGummy is clearly moving from “DJ/producer” territory into full-blown conceptual artist mode. Every sound, every texture feels intentional — a data point in his ongoing exploration of trust, decay, and digital existence.

The Mau5trap Ethos

It’s no surprise that “CheckYourPocket” landed on mau5trap. The label has become the home for forward-thinking producers who live in the grey space between techno, electro, and cinematic electronica. With labelmates like ATTLAS, i_o (RIP), and deadmau5 himself, BlackGummy’s place in that ecosystem feels inevitable — the philosopher among the programmers.

What’s Next

No release date yet for the album, but insiders hint that it’s coming very soon. Until then, “CheckYourPocket” does exactly what it promises: keeps listeners on edge, alert, and ready for whatever’s next in BlackGummy’s cyber-industrial universe.

