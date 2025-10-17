Two of electronic music’s most emotionally intelligent producers just joined forces — and it’s pure alchemy. British GRAMMY-nominated artist Elderbrook and Berlin’s melodic pioneer Jan Blomqvist have teamed up for “Teardrop”, a hypnotic new single released October 10 via Mine Recordings.

The track isn’t just another dance tune — it’s an atmospheric trip through melancholy, connection, and cinematic euphoria. Think of it as what would happen if a heartbeat learned to DJ.

A Sound That Feels Alive

“Teardrop” opens with those trademark Elderbrook vocals — ghostly, human, and deeply intimate — riding over a slow-burning bassline that seems to breathe on its own. As the track builds, Blomqvist’s lush melodic textures creep in, creating a world that’s both club-ready and emotionally charged.

It’s not surprising that these two found common ground. Both artists have a history of crafting songs that make people dance and feel — not an easy balance in the electronic space. The result? A track that bridges the gap between euphoria and reflection, or as one fan put it on Reddit, “the kind of song that makes you cry in 4/4 time.”

Elderbrook: The Empath of Electronic Music

Elderbrook (real name Alexander Kotz) has been redefining what “dance music” means since his breakout hit “Cola” with CamelPhat in 2017. That song earned him GRAMMY and Ivor Novello nominations and a permanent spot in the modern electronic canon.

Since then, he’s dropped three albums — Why Do We Shake in the Cold? (2020), Little Love (2023), and Another Touch (2024) — all shimmering with emotional depth and organic sound design. He’s collaborated with names like Diplo, Black Coffee, Bob Moses, and Vintage Culture, blending acoustic instruments, atmospheric synths, and that instantly recognizable voice.

On stage, Elderbrook is a one-man orchestra — switching between keys, percussion, and vocals — and his upcoming world tour is set to hit major venues like Zouk Nightclub (Las Vegas), Marquee (New York), and St. Pete Pier (Florida).

Jan Blomqvist: Berlin’s Sonic Poet

Then there’s Jan Blomqvist, the man who turned minimal techno into something that feels like storytelling. From Berlin’s underground clubs to Burning Man’s sunrise sets, Blomqvist has built a cult following for his live performances — full of delicate vocals, ambient layering, and hypnotic builds.

His latest album MUTE (2025) and the launch of his label Disconnected proved that melodic electronic music still has room to evolve. His live band shows sell out worldwide, with recent gigs at TivoliVredenburg (Utrecht), Troxy (London), and Gate Milano.

On “Teardrop”, his cinematic production meets Elderbrook’s vulnerability head-on, turning the track into something that feels almost visual — the kind of song you imagine playing over the closing credits of a film about lost love or late-night catharsis.

When Emotion Meets Engineering

This collab feels like more than just a one-off. Both artists operate in the same creative orbit — emotion-led, detail-obsessed, and fluent in the language of melancholy. “Teardrop” is what happens when you let two producers who care about feeling as much as frequency lock into the same groove.

It’s also a reminder that electronic music doesn’t need to scream to make you move. Sometimes, it just needs to whisper the truth in a melody you can’t shake.

What’s Next

Elderbrook continues his Another Touch era with fall tour dates across Turkey, Germany, and the U.S., while Blomqvist takes his MUTE world tour to Amsterdam Dance Event, Basel, and Tulum for New Year’s Eve. With both artists clearly in creative overdrive, fans are already hoping for a follow-up collab — or maybe even a joint tour.

Either way, “Teardrop” feels like a moment: two sonic worlds intersecting, dripping with emotion, built for headphones and 3 a.m. dancefloors alike.

FAQ

Q1: What is “Teardrop” by Elderbrook and Jan Blomqvist about?

It’s an emotionally rich electronic track exploring vulnerability and connection, blending cinematic soundscapes with melodic groove.

Q2: When was “Teardrop” released?

The single dropped October 10, 2025, via Elderbrook’s label Mine Recordings.

Q3: Will Elderbrook and Jan Blomqvist tour together?

No joint tour announced yet, but both artists have full solo schedules through late 2025.