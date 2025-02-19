back to top
Beyoncé Adds Final Atlanta Show to 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour, Sets Stadium Record

The July 14 Date Marks the Historic Conclusion of Her Highly Anticipated Tour

Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé has officially added a fourth and final Atlanta show to her 2025 Cowboy Carter & The Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, making history at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The newly announced July 14 date solidifies her record for the most performances at the 75,000+ capacity stadium, home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

The tour—promoted by Live Nation—kicks off on April 28 in Los Angeles and spans multiple cities across the U.S. and Europe. Fans can expect an electrifying production, including five nights at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, three shows in Chicago, and six performances in London before Beyoncé returns for her final U.S. dates.

Pre-sale Details for the Final Atlanta Show:

  • BeyHive Pre-sale: Opens Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. ET and closes Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. ET
  • General Sale: Begins Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. local time

The tour will wrap up with four Atlanta performances on July 10, 11, 13, and 14. Fans eager to secure tickets for this historic tour should act fast, as demand is expected to be sky-high.

Beyoncé Adds Extra UK, US & Paris Dates to Cowboy Carter 2025 World Tour

