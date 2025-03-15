B Jones & NERVO Drop Euphoric Anthem Wherever You Go

B Jones continues her unstoppable rise in the global electronic music scene with Wherever You Go, a powerful collaboration with Australian dance icons NERVO and vocalist Eke. Released on Tomorrowland Music, the track channels the golden era of late ‘90s and early 2000s trance while embracing a modern, high-energy sound.

Known for her electrifying festival performances and Ibiza residencies, B Jones has quickly become one of Spain’s most in-demand DJs. Partnering with NERVO—Grammy-winning producers behind countless dance anthems—she delivers a track that blends emotion, nostalgia, and dancefloor euphoria.

“Wherever You Go is a journey through nostalgia, merging progressive house with trance elements,” B Jones explains. “Creating this track with two incredible sisters I deeply admire has been an amazing experience.”

NERVO’s signature touch is unmistakable, infusing Wherever You Go with soaring melodies, pulsating basslines, and an uplifting energy that fans have come to expect. Eke’s emotive vocals add a deep, heartfelt element, making the track feel as cinematic as it is danceable.

From the first beat, Wherever You Go immerses listeners in a euphoric soundscape. The track builds with lush synths and hypnotic melodies before dropping into an explosion of rolling basslines and high-energy progressions—perfectly crafted for mainstage moments and beachside raves.

NERVO shared their excitement about the release: “We were going for euphoric dance and trance vibes, and we’re so happy to have our first-ever collaboration with B Jones on Tomorrowland Records. We hope you guys love it as much as we do!”

Beyond its infectious sound, Wherever You Go is a celebration of female talent in the electronic dance music industry. B Jones, NERVO, and Eke prove that women are leading the charge in shaping the global dance scene, delivering a track that is both timeless and forward-thinking.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, Wherever You Go is already making waves across festival sets and club nights worldwide. Whether you’re a longtime fan of progressive house and trance or new to the scene, this track is guaranteed to transport you to an unforgettable dancefloor moment.

Don’t miss out—stream Wherever You Go now and let the music take you on a euphoric journey!