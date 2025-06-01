Ava Max Redefines Pop Power with “Lovin Myself” – A Bold Anthem of Self-Love

Ava Max is back in full force, and this time, she’s loving herself louder than ever. Her latest single, Lovin Myself, marks a powerful new chapter for the pop powerhouse, signaling emotional growth and creative rebirth. The track, released ahead of her highly anticipated third album Don’t Click Play, dropping August 22, 2025, is more than just another pop hit—it’s a mission statement.

On Lovin Myself, Max confidently declares independence from outside validation. “I finally realized I didn’t need anyone else’s approval to feel whole,” she revealed. The lyrics reflect a personal evolution following years of public scrutiny and emotional ups and downs since her 2023 album Diamonds & Dancefloors.

The empowering chorus—“I don’t need nobody, I’m lovin’ myself / Tonight it’s all about me, yeah, it’s good for my health”—turns self-love into a celebration, not a consolation. It’s a survivor’s anthem, a declaration of personal strength shaped by heartbreak and resilience.

Directed by Claire Arnold, the vibrant music video captures Max dancing through city streets and rooftops, symbolizing newfound freedom. It’s a visual metaphor for shedding the weight of others’ expectations and embracing inner joy. “It’s not selfish,” Max says, “it’s survival.”

From her signature asymmetric haircut to her renewed voice, Lovin Myself feels like Ava Max stepping into her own spotlight—unfiltered, fearless, and free.

With this release, Ava Max doesn’t just give fans a catchy track—they get a powerful reminder: the most important relationship is the one you have with yourself.