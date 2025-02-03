Bomba Estéreo & Rawayana Unite as ASTROPICAL with “Me Pasa (Piscis)”

Bomba Estéreo and Rawayana have joined forces to create ASTROPICAL, a brand-new supergroup that blends traditional Latin American rhythms with modern sounds. Their debut single, “Me Pasa (Piscis),” sets the tone for this exciting project, merging their signature tropical influences into a fresh, danceable anthem.

Throughout music history, supergroups have brought together some of the most talented artists from different bands—think Audioslave, The Last Shadow Puppets, or Chickenfoot. But while most of these projects emerge from rock, ASTROPICAL is making waves in the tropical music scene, offering a new take on Latin fusion.

The group consists of Li Saumet and José Castillo from Bomba Estéreo, alongside Beto Montenegro and José “Fofo” Story from Rawayana. Both bands are pioneers in their respective countries—Colombia and Venezuela—known for their ability to seamlessly mix traditional Latin American sounds with contemporary styles.

- Advertisement -

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone en Español, Beto Montenegro reflected on Venezuelan identity in music: “I place great importance on my Venezuelan roots and refuse to be defined by the negative narratives surrounding my country. Music is a way to showcase our values, culture, and beauty to the world.”

“Me Pasa” serves as a bold statement of ASTROPICAL’s artistic vision. The track blends Andean flute samples, a nostalgic guitar riff, and an Afrobeat-inspired rhythm, crafting an infectious groove that invites listeners to dance. Paying homage to Colombian champeta and Venezuelan arepa culture, the song highlights the deep connection the band members share with their Latin American heritage.

With ASTROPICAL’s debut, a new era of tropical music fusion is born, promising an innovative sound that celebrates Latin identity while pushing creative boundaries. Keep an eye on ASTROPICAL—this is just the beginning.