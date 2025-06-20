back to top
Greek Edition

Ariana Grande Enters the “Twilight Zone” With Dreamlike New Music Video

In a surreal and cinematic visual, Grande dives deep into confusion, desire, and self-exploration.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop

Ariana Grande invites us into her most surreal world yet with the release of “twilight zone,” the latest music video from her introspective album eternal sunshine.

Directed by longtime collaborator Hannah Lux Davis, the video is a hypnotic blend of ‘60s sci-fi aesthetics, abstract mirrors, neon shadows, and dreamlike landscapes. Drawing heavy inspiration from the classic TV series The Twilight Zone, Grande explores themes of psychological confusion, parallel realities, and emotional vulnerability.

Musically, “twilight zone” marks one of the album’s most atmospheric tracks. Blending dream pop, electronica, and a touch of classic R&B, the production supports a lyrical narrative of self-doubt and yearning. Ariana’s layered vocals create a sense of inner dialogue—part lullaby, part inner storm.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know what’s real, or just reflection,” she sings, echoing the emotional themes of eternal sunshine. The track dives into the difficulty of separating truth from illusion, with an emotionally rich performance that signals her growth as an artist.

Visually, the music video is packed with striking symbolism. Grande wanders through infinite corridors, stares into glitching mirrors, and floats in a void filled with shifting colors. It’s a haunting, arthouse take on fame, identity, and control, showcasing her evolution beyond traditional pop stardom.

“twilight zone” is not just another music video—it’s an audiovisual short film that proves Ariana Grande is in full command of her creative direction. With this release, she reaffirms her place not only as a pop icon, but also as a fearless experimentalist willing to blur the lines between reality and art.

Listen : Ariana Grande – twilight zone

- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, June 20, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved