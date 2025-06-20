Ariana Grande Enters the “Twilight Zone” With Dreamlike New Music Video

Ariana Grande invites us into her most surreal world yet with the release of “twilight zone,” the latest music video from her introspective album eternal sunshine.

Directed by longtime collaborator Hannah Lux Davis, the video is a hypnotic blend of ‘60s sci-fi aesthetics, abstract mirrors, neon shadows, and dreamlike landscapes. Drawing heavy inspiration from the classic TV series The Twilight Zone, Grande explores themes of psychological confusion, parallel realities, and emotional vulnerability.

Musically, “twilight zone” marks one of the album’s most atmospheric tracks. Blending dream pop, electronica, and a touch of classic R&B, the production supports a lyrical narrative of self-doubt and yearning. Ariana’s layered vocals create a sense of inner dialogue—part lullaby, part inner storm.

“I don’t know what’s real, or just reflection,” she sings, echoing the emotional themes of eternal sunshine. The track dives into the difficulty of separating truth from illusion, with an emotionally rich performance that signals her growth as an artist.

Visually, the music video is packed with striking symbolism. Grande wanders through infinite corridors, stares into glitching mirrors, and floats in a void filled with shifting colors. It’s a haunting, arthouse take on fame, identity, and control, showcasing her evolution beyond traditional pop stardom.

“twilight zone” is not just another music video—it’s an audiovisual short film that proves Ariana Grande is in full command of her creative direction. With this release, she reaffirms her place not only as a pop icon, but also as a fearless experimentalist willing to blur the lines between reality and art.

Listen : Ariana Grande – twilight zone