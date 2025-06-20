Ed Sheeran Drops Rock Banger “Drive” with John Mayer & Dave Grohl for F1: The Movie

Ed Sheeran takes a hard left turn into rock territory with his explosive new single “Drive,” featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming F1: The Movie, set to premiere on June 27, 2025. Known for his pop-folk ballads, Sheeran revs up the intensity in this unexpected yet thrilling musical detour.

The track isn’t just Sheeran’s solo effort—it’s a dream team collaboration. Guitar legend John Mayer, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on drums, bass icon Pino Palladino, and keyboardist Rami Jaffee bring muscle and soul to the recording. The result is a gritty, full-throttle rock anthem with vintage 2000s attitude and 70s flair.

“I wanted a proper rock song—something you blast on the open road,” Sheeran said of the track, which was co-produced by Mayer and Blake Slatkin, who also contributed to the lyrics.

“Drive” pulses with bluesy riffs, high-octane drumlines, and Sheeran’s raspy, almost raw vocal delivery. It’s a far cry from the emotional softness of Perfect or Photograph, and more in line with his 2019 collab “BLOW” with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton.

The official music video, directed by Chris Villa (Post Malone, A$AP Rocky), intercuts high-speed shots from F1: The Movie with Sheeran performing inside a wind tunnel and on racetracks. The video’s energy captures the rush and pressure of a Grand Prix—cinematic, powerful, and fast.

As the ninth single from F1: The Album, “Drive” is Sheeran’s most unexpected release in years and a strong signal that he’s not afraid to reinvent himself. Turn the volume up. This ride demands it.

Listen: Ed Sheeran – Drive (From F1® The Movie)