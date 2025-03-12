Ariana Grande Unveils Brighter Days Ahead Short Film Alongside Eternal Sunshine Deluxe

Ariana Grande is keeping fans on their toes. After announcing a deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine, the singer revealed an unexpected addition to the project—a short film titled Brighter Days Ahead, set to premiere on March 28 alongside the expanded album.

Sharing a cryptic teaser on Instagram, Grande gave fans a glimpse into the film’s eerie aesthetic. The clip features a robotic voice greeting “Peaches,” a reference to her character from the Eternal Sunshine-era visuals, as a marble ominously rolls toward the camera. Directed by Christian Breslauer, who helmed her previous music videos for “Yes, And?,” “We Can’t Be Friends,” and “The Boy Is Mine,” the short film promises to deepen the storytelling behind the album.

The deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine follows months of speculation and comes with new music and expanded visuals. Grande had previously released a “slightly deluxe” edition with remixes featuring Mariah Carey, Troye Sivan, Brandy, and Monica, but this new drop signals a fully realized extension of the album’s world.

Fans can experience Brighter Days Ahead and Eternal Sunshine Deluxe when both arrive on March 28.