Arca and Tokischa Join Forces for Dark and Dynamic Single “Chama”

Venezuelan artist Arca and Dominican artist Tokischa have finally dropped their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Chama.” The new single, accompanied by a stunning music video shot by Stillz in a Barcelona forest, blends experimental reggaeton beats with trance-like transitions, creating a dark and hypnotic vibe.

“Chama” is more than just a song—it’s an anthem for the ostracized and disenfranchised, with Arca describing it as a tribute to “dolls, queens, and good little witches.” The track encourages listeners to shine without fear in a world full of hardness. Its moody, ethereal soundscapes reflect this message, with granular murmurs and icy beats adding to its haunting appeal.

Arca and Tokischa teased the song with performances earlier this year, including memorable appearances in New York at the LadyLand Festival and during Arca’s DJ sets. Their chemistry is undeniable, both in the studio and on stage.

Since the release of Arca’s KICK series, which cemented her status as a cultural phenomenon, she’s continued to push boundaries in Latin American music. “Chama” is a bold new chapter in her evolving body of work.

Watch Arca and Tokischa shine in their visually striking, boundary-pushing music video and immerse yourself in the dark allure of “Chama.”