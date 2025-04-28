Anuel AA Extends “Real Hasta La Muerte 2” Tour Into 2025 With New Dates

Anuel AA is taking over 2025 with the explosive extension of his Real Hasta La Muerte 2 Tour. Originally kicking off in 2024, the Latin trap superstar announced a new leg of dates spanning into the new year, bringing his high-octane energy to even more fans across the United States.

Presented by CMN Events, the expanded 20-date run will start on August 8 at the SAP Center in San Jose and wrap on September 21 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. New cities on the itinerary include Sugar Land, Rosemont, Reading, Newark, Boston, Fairfax, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, ensuring coast-to-coast coverage for Anuel’s massive fanbase.

The tour supports Anuel’s upcoming studio album Real Hasta La Muerte 2, a much-anticipated sequel to his 2018 breakthrough that topped the Top Latin Albums chart. His previous project, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren 2, went Platinum and featured collaborations with major artists like DaBaby, Nicky Jam, and Kodak Black.

- Advertisement -

In 2024 alone, Anuel dominated the Hot Latin Songs chart with nine entries, including notable tracks like “Deportivo” with Blessd and “Razones” with Ozuna. His crossover success was further highlighted by a Super Bowl appearance alongside Gabito Ballesteros on FOX Deportes.

Fans who held tickets for the previously postponed shows will be able to use them for the new dates. General ticket sales go live on May 2 at 12 p.m. local time. With his signature mix of raw emotion and infectious beats, Anuel AA’s RHLM2 Tour promises an unforgettable live experience in 2025.

Aug. 8, 2025 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Aug. 9, 2025 – Los Angeles @ Crypto.Com Arena

Aug. 14, 2025 – Ontario, Canada @ Toyota Arena

Aug. 15, 2025 – Glendale, Ariz @ Desert Diamond Arena

Aug. 17, 2025 – Hidalgo, Texas @ Payne Arena

Aug. 22, 2025 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Aug. 23, 2025 – Austin, Texas @ H-E-B Center

Aug. 24, 2025 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 28, 2025 – Chicago @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 30, 2025 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Aug. 31, 2025 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 5, 2025 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 6, 2025 – Boston @ Agganis Arena

Sept. 11, 2025 – Fairfax, Va., @ Eaglebank Arena

Sept. 12, 2025 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 14, 2025 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bojangles Coliseum

Sept. 17, 2025 – Atlanta @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 19, 2025 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 20, 2025 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 21, 2025 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena