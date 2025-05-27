Billie Eilish, Beyoncé & Eminem Win Big at 2025 American Music Awards

The 2025 American Music Awards, held in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau and hosted by the dynamic Jennifer Lopez, delivered an unforgettable night celebrating the most influential names in music today. With dazzling performances, emotional speeches, and a fan-powered voting system, this year’s AMAs highlighted the diversity and evolution of modern music.
Billie Eilish emerged as the night’s biggest winner, sweeping all seven categories she was nominated in—including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft, and Song of the Year for Birds of a Feather. Although she couldn’t attend due to her world tour, her dominance reaffirmed her unmatched cultural impact.
Beyoncé made history, winning her first AMAs in the country music category with Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Eminem returned to the spotlight, collecting his first wins in 15 years for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album (The Death of Slim Shady).
Other big winners included Post Malone (Favorite Male Country Artist), SZA (Favorite R&B Song and Female R&B Artist), and Gracie Abrams, who was named New Artist of the Year. Becky G claimed Favorite Female Latin Artist, while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars stole hearts with their award-winning collaboration Die With a Smile.
Iconic performances were front and center, with Janet Jackson delivering a powerful medley and accepting the Icon Award in a moving speech. Rod Stewart was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, closing the show with Forever Young after a heartfelt moment with his children.
From genre-defying wins to boundary-breaking performances, the 2025 AMAs confirmed once again why music is the heartbeat of global culture.
The 2025 American Music Awards winners are:
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams (WINNER)
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
Beyoncé – ‘Cowboy Carter’
Billie Eilish – ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ (WINNER)
Chappell Roan – ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’
Charli XCX – ‘Brat’
Gracie Abrams – ‘The Secret of Us’
Future & Metro Boomin – ‘We Don’t Trust You’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘GNX’
Post Malone – ‘F-1 Trillion’
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Short n’ Sweet’
Taylor Swift – ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Song of the Year
Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’ (WINNER)
Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’
Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’
Collaboration of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – ‘Luther’
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’ (WINNER)
Marshmello & Kane Brown – ‘Miles On It’
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’
Rosé & Bruno Mars – ‘Apt.’
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’
Social Song of the Year
Chappell Roan – ‘Hot To Go!’
Djo – ‘End Of Beginning’
Doechii – ‘Anxiety’ (WINNER)
Lola Young – ‘Messy’
Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Tommy Richman – ‘Million Dollar Baby’
Favourite Touring Artist
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Favourite Music Video
Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
Karol G – ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’ (WINNER)
Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Album
Billie Eilish – ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ (WINNER)
Chappell Roan – ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’
Charli XCX – ‘Brat’
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Short n’ Sweet’
Taylor Swift – ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Favourite Pop Song
Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’ (WINNER)
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’
Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’
Favourite Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone (WINNER)
Shaboozey
Favourite Female Country Artist
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favourite Country Duo Or Group
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Beyoncé – ‘Cowboy Carter’ (WINNER)
Jelly Roll – ‘Beautifully Broken’
Megan Moroney – ‘Am I Okay?’
Post Malone – ‘F-1 Trillion’
Shaboozey – ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’
Favourite Country Song
Jelly Roll – ‘I Am Not Okay’
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph – ‘High Road’
Luke Combs – ‘Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma’
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’ (WINNER)
Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Eminem (WINNER)
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Doechii
Glorilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Sexyy Red
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
Eminem – ‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ (WINNER)
Future & Metro Boomin – ‘We Don’t Trust You’
Gunna – ‘One of Wun’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘GNX’
Tyler, The Creator – ‘Chromakopia’
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’
Glorilla – ‘TGIF’
Glorilla & Sexyy Red – ‘Whatchu Kno About Me’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – ‘Luther’
Favourite Male R&B Artist
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Partynextdoor
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Usher
Favourite Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA (WINNER)
Tyla
Favourite R&B Album
Bryson Tiller – ‘Bryson Tiller’
Partynextdoor – ‘Partynextdoor 4 (P4)’
Partynextdoor & Drake – ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’
SZA – ‘SOS Deluxe: Lana’
The Weeknd – ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ (WINNER)
Favourite R&B Song
Chris Brown – ‘Residuals’
Muni Long – ‘Made For Me’
SZA – ‘Saturn’ (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – ‘Timeless’
Tommy Richman – ‘Million Dollar Baby’
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Becky G (WINNER)
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favourite Latin Duo Or Group
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda (WINNER)
Favourite Latin Album
Bad Bunny – ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ (WINNER)
Fuerza Regida – ‘Dolido Pero No Arrepentido’
Peso Pluma – ‘Éxodo’
Rauw Alejandro – ‘Cosa Nuestra’
Tito Double P – ‘Incómodo’
Favourite Latin Song
Bad Bunny – ‘Dtmf’
Floyymenor X Cris Mj – ‘Gata Only’
Karol G – ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – ‘Tu Boda’
Shakira – ‘Soltera’ (WINNER)
Favourite Rock Artist
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)
Zach Bryan
Favourite Rock Album
Hozier – ‘Unreal Unearth: Unending’
Koe Wetzel – ‘9 Lives’
The Marías – ‘Submarine’
Twenty One Pilots – ‘Clancy’ (WINNER)
Zach Bryan – ‘The Great American Bar Scene’
Favourite Rock Song
Green Day – ‘Dilemma’
Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’
Linkin Park – ‘The Emptiness Machine’ (WINNER)
Myles Smith – ‘Stargazing’
Zach Bryan – ‘Pink Skies’
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli XCX
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
Arcane League Of Legends: Season 2 (WINNER)
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack
Favourite Afrobeats Artist
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla (WINNER)
Wizkid
Favourite K-Pop Artist
Ateez
Jimin
RM (WINNER)
Rosé
Stray Kids