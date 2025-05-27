Billie Eilish, Beyoncé & Eminem Win Big at 2025 American Music Awards

The 2025 American Music Awards, held in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau and hosted by the dynamic Jennifer Lopez, delivered an unforgettable night celebrating the most influential names in music today. With dazzling performances, emotional speeches, and a fan-powered voting system, this year’s AMAs highlighted the diversity and evolution of modern music.

Billie Eilish emerged as the night’s biggest winner, sweeping all seven categories she was nominated in—including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft, and Song of the Year for Birds of a Feather. Although she couldn’t attend due to her world tour, her dominance reaffirmed her unmatched cultural impact.

Beyoncé made history, winning her first AMAs in the country music category with Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Eminem returned to the spotlight, collecting his first wins in 15 years for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album (The Death of Slim Shady).

- Advertisement -

Other big winners included Post Malone (Favorite Male Country Artist), SZA (Favorite R&B Song and Female R&B Artist), and Gracie Abrams, who was named New Artist of the Year. Becky G claimed Favorite Female Latin Artist, while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars stole hearts with their award-winning collaboration Die With a Smile.

Iconic performances were front and center, with Janet Jackson delivering a powerful medley and accepting the Icon Award in a moving speech. Rod Stewart was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, closing the show with Forever Young after a heartfelt moment with his children.

From genre-defying wins to boundary-breaking performances, the 2025 AMAs confirmed once again why music is the heartbeat of global culture.

The 2025 American Music Awards winners are:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

- Advertisement -

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – ‘Cowboy Carter’

Billie Eilish – ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ (WINNER)

Chappell Roan – ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’

Charli XCX – ‘Brat’

Gracie Abrams – ‘The Secret of Us’

Future & Metro Boomin – ‘We Don’t Trust You’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘GNX’

Post Malone – ‘F-1 Trillion’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Short n’ Sweet’

Taylor Swift – ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Song of the Year

Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’

Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’ (WINNER)

Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’

Post Malone & Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’

Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – ‘Luther’

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’ (WINNER)

Marshmello & Kane Brown – ‘Miles On It’

Post Malone & Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’

Rosé & Bruno Mars – ‘Apt.’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

Social Song of the Year

Chappell Roan – ‘Hot To Go!’

Djo – ‘End Of Beginning’

Doechii – ‘Anxiety’ (WINNER)

Lola Young – ‘Messy’

Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Tommy Richman – ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Favourite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favourite Music Video

Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’

Karol G – ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’ (WINNER)

Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Album

Billie Eilish – ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ (WINNER)

Chappell Roan – ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’

Charli XCX – ‘Brat’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Short n’ Sweet’

Taylor Swift – ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Favourite Pop Song



Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’

Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’ (WINNER)

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’

Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’

Favourite Male Country Artist



Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Favourite Female Country Artist



Beyoncé (WINNER)

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favourite Country Duo Or Group



Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album



Beyoncé – ‘Cowboy Carter’ (WINNER)

Jelly Roll – ‘Beautifully Broken’

Megan Moroney – ‘Am I Okay?’

Post Malone – ‘F-1 Trillion’

Shaboozey – ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’

Favourite Country Song



Jelly Roll – ‘I Am Not Okay’

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph – ‘High Road’

Luke Combs – ‘Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma’

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’ (WINNER)

Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist



Drake

Eminem (WINNER)

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist



Doechii

Glorilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Sexyy Red

Favourite Hip-Hop Album



Eminem – ‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ (WINNER)

Future & Metro Boomin – ‘We Don’t Trust You’

Gunna – ‘One of Wun’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘GNX’

Tyler, The Creator – ‘Chromakopia’

Favourite Hip-Hop Song



Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’

Glorilla – ‘TGIF’

Glorilla & Sexyy Red – ‘Whatchu Kno About Me’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – ‘Luther’

Favourite Male R&B Artist



Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Partynextdoor

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist



Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA (WINNER)

Tyla

Favourite R&B Album



Bryson Tiller – ‘Bryson Tiller’

Partynextdoor – ‘Partynextdoor 4 (P4)’

Partynextdoor & Drake – ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’

SZA – ‘SOS Deluxe: Lana’

The Weeknd – ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ (WINNER)

Favourite R&B Song



Chris Brown – ‘Residuals’

Muni Long – ‘Made For Me’

SZA – ‘Saturn’ (WINNER)

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – ‘Timeless’

Tommy Richman – ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Favourite Male Latin Artist



Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favourite Female Latin Artist



Becky G (WINNER)

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favourite Latin Duo Or Group



Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda (WINNER)

Favourite Latin Album



Bad Bunny – ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ (WINNER)

Fuerza Regida – ‘Dolido Pero No Arrepentido’

Peso Pluma – ‘Éxodo’

Rauw Alejandro – ‘Cosa Nuestra’

Tito Double P – ‘Incómodo’

Favourite Latin Song



Bad Bunny – ‘Dtmf’

Floyymenor X Cris Mj – ‘Gata Only’

Karol G – ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – ‘Tu Boda’

Shakira – ‘Soltera’ (WINNER)

Favourite Rock Artist



Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)

Zach Bryan

Favourite Rock Album



Hozier – ‘Unreal Unearth: Unending’

Koe Wetzel – ‘9 Lives’

The Marías – ‘Submarine’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Clancy’ (WINNER)

Zach Bryan – ‘The Great American Bar Scene’

Favourite Rock Song



Green Day – ‘Dilemma’

Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’

Linkin Park – ‘The Emptiness Machine’ (WINNER)

Myles Smith – ‘Stargazing’

Zach Bryan – ‘Pink Skies’

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist



Charli XCX

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack



Arcane League Of Legends: Season 2 (WINNER)

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack

Favourite Afrobeats Artist



Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla (WINNER)

Wizkid

Favourite K-Pop Artist



Ateez

Jimin

RM (WINNER)

Rosé

Stray Kids