Alabama Shakes Return With New Song Another Life

First New Music in a Decade

Alabama Shakes have officially returned with “Another Life,” their first new original track in ten years. The release marks the group’s debut single for their new label home, Island Records, and serves as the long-awaited follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2015 album Sound & Color.

- Advertisement -

The new track, recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville with producer Shawn Everett, highlights the band’s signature blend of soulful rock and introspection. Frontwoman Brittany Howard explained the song’s inspiration: “It’s about all the lives we carry — the ones we’re living right now, the ones that slipped away, the what-ifs, the goodbyes, and the divine chance encounters. It’s about realizing goodbye isn’t really goodbye, but more like I’ll see you later.”

A Reunion Years in the Making

The band — Brittany Howard, Heath Fogg, and Zac Cockrell — went on hiatus in 2018, with Howard focusing on her acclaimed solo career, including 2019’s Jaime and 2023’s What Now. Their unexpected reunion began late last year with a surprise performance at a Tuscaloosa benefit concert, sparking hopes for more.

Now, with Another Life released and a third studio album reportedly in the works, Alabama Shakes are officially back in full force. The single captures both nostalgia and renewal, tying together the band’s past and future with Howard’s soulful delivery at its core.

2025 North American Tour

The comeback coincides with Alabama Shakes’ first tour since 2017, launching September 4 in Milwaukee. The run includes stops in Pittsburgh, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival, New Orleans, Houston, and a final performance in Mexico City at Corona Capital Festival on November 15.

Fans can expect a mix of beloved classics and fresh material as the band reclaims its place on the rock stage. With Another Life leading the charge, Alabama Shakes are poised for a powerful new chapter.