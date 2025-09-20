Aerosmith Team Up With Yungblud for New Music

Aerosmith and Yungblud Unite on New Single “My Only Angel”

After more than a decade, rock icons Aerosmith are making a powerful return with new music, and they’ve teamed up with an unlikely collaborator: British rocker Yungblud. The new single, “My Only Angel,” is the first taste of their upcoming EP, ‘One More Time,’ set to drop on November 21.

This collaboration marks the band’s first release of new original material since 2012’s Music from Another Dimension! It’s a significant moment, as it’s their first new project since announcing their farewell tour and in the wake of recent sexual assault allegations against frontman Steven Tyler.

A Cosmic Collision: The Story Behind the Collaboration

The partnership between the classic rock titans and the energetic new-wave rocker might seem surprising, but according to guitarist Joe Perry, it was a natural fit. In a press statement, Perry revealed that Yungblud—whose real name is Dominic Harrison—reached out to him a year ago with an interest in working together.

“I had listened to his single and thought, ‘Hell yeah, this guy is talented,’” Perry said. “After four days in the studio, we really got to know him and his team. I called Steven and told him, ‘You have to hear this guy, Yungblud, he’s really great.’”

This initial meeting led to recording sessions in May with Steven Tyler, resulting in what Perry calls “an extraordinary collaboration.” The synergy was immediate and powerful. Tyler himself likened the experience to “plugging into the electrical current.”

“For Joe and me, it was another cosmic collision… finding ourselves in the studio with this wild animal with incredible talent and a positive personality named Dom,” Tyler stated. “Here’s this kid who lives his life at full volume… grown up on our records and the British Invasion… and now we’re in the studio together creating something that unites generations.”

“My Only Angel” and the ‘One More Time’ EP

The new single, “My Only Angel,” features a chorus that asks, “Would you cry if I called you an angel? I gotta go, I gotta go, I gotta leave you one more time.” It’s a conventional rock anthem that has already generated debate, including criticism from The Darkness’s Justin Hawkins, who called their recent joint performance at the MTV Video Music Awards “another nail in the coffin of rock’n’roll.”

This collaboration begs the question: who is influencing whom? Are Aerosmith seeking to tap into Yungblud’s youthful energy and audience? Or is Yungblud, known for his love of classic rock icons like Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop, solidifying his place in rock history by associating with the legends? As Yungblud put it, “It’s the kind of collaboration that the young me would’ve never even dared to dream about.”

The ‘One More Time’ EP will feature five tracks, all co-written by Tyler, Yungblud, and Joe Perry, along with Yungblud’s producer, Matt Schwartz. The tracklist includes four new songs—“My Only Angel,” “Problems,” “Wild Woman,” and “A Thousand Days”—as well as a new mix of the classic 1976 track, “Back in the Saddle.”

A New Chapter for Rock and Roll

Both artists see this collaboration as a pivotal moment for the genre. Tyler shared his excitement about Yungblud’s passion, stating, “Yungblud wants to open this new chapter in the history of rock and he asked us to be a part of it. Rock and roll becomes timeless when you put your heart and soul into it… that’s when the magic happens.”

Yungblud echoes this sentiment, calling the experience a “fucking honor.” He told fans, “I’m recording records with my heroes, the gigs are insane every night, and rock and roll is making a comeback, whether you like it or not.”

This partnership between two generations of rock artists is more than just a single; it’s a statement. It’s a testament to rock and roll’s ability to transcend time and bring together diverse talents to create something fresh and enduring.