Tragedy at Phish Hampton Show: One Dead, Two Injured

Tragedy Strikes Outside Phish Concert at Hampton Coliseum

A night meant to celebrate music turned tragic on Friday (September 19) when a violent incident unfolded outside Hampton Coliseum in Virginia, where Phish were performing as part of their summer tour. According to local authorities, one person was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing that occurred in the parking area of the venue.

Timeline of the Incident

The Hampton Police Division reported that officers responded to an altercation just after 9:30 p.m. local time. What began as a fight quickly escalated into a stabbing, leaving three victims. The suspect fled the scene on foot, but police confirmed on Saturday that “all parties involved” had been identified, stressing that it appears to be an “isolated incident.”

Cpl. Shaun Stalnaker of the Hampton Police detailed the sequence in an official statement:

The first victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A second victim was taken for medical treatment and remains hospitalized.

A third man later arrived at a hospital on his own, suffering from a non-life-threatening laceration.

Emergency crews from the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue provided immediate assistance at the scene. The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and is asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the altercation. Tips can be submitted anonymously via P3Tips.com or by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Phish Respond to the Tragedy

Phish addressed the heartbreaking news in a statement shared on Instagram Saturday morning.

“During last night’s show, a tragic incident took place in the parking lot outside Hampton Coliseum. There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life and two other people were injured. We don’t have more information than what has been reported by the police, who called it an isolated incident, but what we do know is upsetting enough. We are deeply saddened and our hearts go out to all of those affected.”

The band made clear that, while shaken, their scheduled shows on Saturday and Sunday night in Hampton would go ahead as planned. Those concerts also marked the final two nights of their summer tour.

Phish’s Ongoing Tour Plans

Despite the tragedy, Phish’s tour schedule remains on track. After Hampton, frontman Trey Anastasio will return with his solo project for a series of fall gigs. The band as a whole is next slated to reunite at the end of the year for their traditional New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The four-night residency, running from December 28–31, has long been a highlight for fans and is considered one of the most iconic annual events in the jam band world.

The Atmosphere Around the Hampton Shows

Hampton Coliseum holds a special place in Phish history. Nicknamed “The Mothership” by fans, the venue has hosted numerous legendary performances by the band. This weekend’s shows were expected to be celebratory, closing out months of summer touring. Instead, the news of the stabbing cast a heavy shadow over the fan community, with many expressing shock and sadness across social media.

While violence is rare at Phish concerts, the incident highlights the unpredictability of large gatherings and the importance of safety both inside and outside concert venues. Police emphasized that this was not a random attack on attendees but rather a conflict that turned deadly.

Conclusion

The stabbing outside Hampton Coliseum on September 19 stands as a sobering reminder of how quickly tragedy can interrupt even the most joyful events. As Phish and their fans try to process the shock, the music continues — but the loss of life will not be forgotten. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.