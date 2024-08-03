Aerosmith Announces Retirement from Touring Due to Steven Tyler’s Vocal Injury

Aerosmith has officially announced their retirement from touring, marking the end of an era for the legendary rock band. The decision comes after lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury proved too severe for a full recovery. The band shared the heartfelt news on social media on Friday, expressing their gratitude to fans and reflecting on their storied career.

“It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours,” the group stated in their emotional farewell message. The announcement follows the cancellation of their 2023 Peace Out: The Farewell Tour, which was initially postponed after Tyler’s injury was deemed more serious than expected.

The band emphasized the unique nature of Tyler’s voice and his dedicated efforts to recover. “Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” they explained. The difficult decision to retire from touring was made collectively as a band of brothers.

Aerosmith’s statement also paid tribute to their origins and the unwavering support of their fans, affectionately known as the Blue Army. “It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning, and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.”

The announcement highlighted the band’s gratitude for the impact their music has had on fans’ lives. “In every club, on every massive tour, and at moments grand and private, you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives,” they wrote. They also extended thanks to their crew, team, and everyone involved in their historic tours.

Aerosmith’s final concert took place in Elmont, NY, on September 9, 2023, during the Peace Out: Farewell Tour. This show was only the third date of a tour that was meant to last through February 2024. The band had been active in the live music scene, including a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas and a 50th-anniversary show at Boston’s Fenway Park.

The statement did not address the possibility of future recordings, but Aerosmith has not released a new album since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension! Tyler released a solo album in 2016, but the band appears to be retired from recording new material as well.

As Aerosmith retires from the touring stage, they leave behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and timeless rock anthems. Fans who purchased tickets for the canceled shows will receive refunds. The band’s final message to their fans: “Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”