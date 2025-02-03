AC/DC Announces Explosive 2025 European Tour – Dates & Ticket Info

Rock and roll legends AC/DC are set to ignite European stadiums once again in summer 2025 with their highly anticipated Power Up Tour. After nearly a decade away from U.S. stages, the band will also hit North America before embarking on a thrilling 12-date run across Europe.

The European leg kicks off June 26 in Prague, Czech Republic, before making stops in Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Estonia, Sweden, Norway, France, and Scotland. The tour will conclude on August 21 at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

AC/DC 2025 European Tour Dates

June 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Letňany Airport

– Prague, Czech Republic @ Letňany Airport June 30 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

– Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion July 4 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

– Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy July 8 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Open Air Park

– Düsseldorf, Germany @ Open Air Park July 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Metropolitano Stadium

– Madrid, Spain @ Metropolitano Stadium July 20 – Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

– Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari July 24 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival Grounds

– Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival Grounds July 28 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

– Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi August 5 – Oslo, Norway @ Bjerke Racecourse

– Oslo, Norway @ Bjerke Racecourse August 9 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

– Paris, France @ Stade de France August 17 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Messe Karlsruhe

– Karlsruhe, Germany @ Messe Karlsruhe August 21 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Murrayfield Stadium

How to Get AC/DC Concert Tickets

Tickets for most European dates will be available starting Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with select shows (Imola and Paris) going on sale later. Fans can expect high demand, so mark your calendars and be ready!

This tour supports AC/DC’s 2020 album Power Up, which brought the band back to the top of rock charts worldwide. Given the massive success of their previous tours, this is a must-see event for any rock fan!

Get ready to experience AC/DC live in 2025—loud, electrifying, and unforgettable! 🔥🤘