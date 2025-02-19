Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller & More Join 2025 Oscars Presenter Lineup

The 2025 Oscars are just around the corner, and the Academy has added more big names to its presenter lineup. Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller, and Joe Alwyn will take the stage at the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu on March 2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Joining them are Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, and Oprah Winfrey. They will present alongside previously announced stars like Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg, Elle Fanning, and John Lithgow.

This year’s Oscars host is Conan O’Brien, making his debut leading the prestigious event. Nick Offerman will serve as the show’s announcer, while Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan take on executive producer roles.

The Oscars 2025 ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, with an official red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Fans can expect a night filled with celebrity appearances, major awards, and unforgettable moments.