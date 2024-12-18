2025 Oscar Music Shortlists: Original Score & Original Song Contenders

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its shortlists for the 2025 Oscars, including the categories for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. These preliminary lists feature an array of renowned composers, artists, and performers, offering a glimpse at potential nominees ahead of the official announcement on January 17, 2025.

Best Original Score

The shortlist includes Challengers by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Blitz by Hans Zimmer, and Sing Sing by Bryce Dessner. Other highlights include Danny Elfman’s work on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Daniel Blumberg’s The Brutalist. Notably, Volker Bertelmann, who won in 2023 for All Quiet on the Western Front, returns to the race with Conclave.

Best Original Song

For Original Song, standout contenders include Pharrell Williams’ “Piece by Piece” (Piece by Piece), Maren Morris’ “Kiss the Sky” (The Wild Robot), and Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ “Compress / Repress” (Challengers). The shortlist also features Kneecap’s “Sick in the Head” (Kneecap), Selena Gomez’s “Mi Camino” (Emilia Pérez), and Elton John & Brandi Carlile’s “Never Too Late” (Elton John: Never Too Late).

Original Score Shortlist

• Aaron Zigman – The Six Triple Eight

• Amelia Warner – Young Woman and the Sea

• Andrea Datzman – Inside Out 2

• Alberto Iglesias – The Room Next Door

• Benjamin Wallfisch – Alien: Romulus

• Bryce Dessner – Sing Sing

• Chanda Dancy – Blink Twice

• Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

• Cristobal Tapia de Veer – Babygirl

• Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

• Danny Elfman – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

• Hans Zimmer – Blitz

• Harry Gregson-Williams – Gladiator II

• John Cardon Debney – Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

• Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

• Robin Carolan – Nosferatu

• Tamar-kali – The Fire Inside

• Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

• Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

• John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked

Original Song Shortlist

• Aaron Pierre & Tiffany Boone – “Tell Me It’s You” (Mufasa: The Lion King)

• Adrian Quesada & Abraham Alexander – “Like a Bird” (Sing Sing)

• Auli‘i Cravalho Featuring Rachel House – “Beyond” (Moana 2)

• Camille, Zoe Saldaña & Karla Sofía Gascón – “El Mal” (Emilia Pérez)

• Elton John & Brandi Carlile – “Never Too Late” (Elton John: Never Too Late)

• Kneecap – “Sick in the Head” (Kneecap)

• Kristen Wiig – “Harper and Will Go West” (Will & Harper)

• Lainey Wilson – “Out of Oklahoma” (Twisters)

• Maren Morris – “Kiss the Sky” (The Wild Robot)

• Pharrell Williams & Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers – “Piece by Piece” (Piece by Piece)

• Robbie Williams – “Forbidden Road” (Better Man)

• Saoirse Ronan & Nicholas Britell – “Winter Coat” (Blitz)

• Selena Gomez – “Mi Camino” (Emilia Pérez)

• Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – “Compress / Repress” (Challengers)

The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is set for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Conan O’Brien hosting.