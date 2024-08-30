Zedd’s Telos: A Masterful Fusion of Electronic Dance and Timeless Music

Zedd, the GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum artist, has finally released Telos, his first album in nearly a decade, and it’s nothing short of a musical odyssey. Known for his signature electronic dance-pop sound, Zedd pushes the boundaries of his artistry in this 10-track LP, blending classical influences with cutting-edge EDM and a diverse lineup of collaborators that spans genres and generations.

One of the most surprising and captivating moments on Telos is Zedd’s reinterpretation of Jeff Buckley’s “Dream Brother.” The penultimate track from Buckley’s iconic Grace album might not be the first song you’d expect to find in a dance remix, but Zedd manages to infuse it with new life while maintaining the emotional depth of the original. This remix stands out as a tasteful and dynamic homage, potentially sparking a renewed interest in Buckley’s work among younger audiences.

But the surprises don’t stop there. Telos features an eclectic mix of guest artists, including rock legends John Mayer and Muse, who contribute to tracks that blend rock’s raw energy with Zedd’s polished electronic beats. The album also showcases rising stars like Remi Wolf, Bea Miller, and Dora Jar, adding fresh voices to the mix. Zedd even taps into the Irish folk scene with the olllam, creating a rich tapestry of sounds that explore world music, jazz, and orchestral arrangements.

From the brooding opener “Out of Time” featuring Bea Miller to the intricate, Bach-inspired finale “1685” with Muse, Telos is a complex, innovative journey. It’s a significant departure from the chart-topping hits that defined Zedd’s earlier career, focusing instead on creating a timeless musical experience. Zedd himself describes Telos as a reflection of his growth as an artist, aiming for an album that will resonate just as strongly decades from now.

While Telos may not be packed with radio-friendly singles like “The Middle” or “Stay,” it offers something far more enduring—a profound listening experience that challenges the listener’s expectations and showcases Zedd’s evolution as a musician. For fans of electronic music and beyond, Telos is a must-listen, offering a rare blend of technical mastery and emotional depth.

As Telos hits the airwaves, it’s clear that Zedd has crafted something special. This album isn’t just a collection of songs; it’s a statement, a culmination of years of artistic exploration that will likely stand the test of time. Whether you’re drawn in by the unexpected collaborations or the innovative soundscapes, Telos is an album that demands attention and rewards those who take the time to truly listen.