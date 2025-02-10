back to top
ITZY’s Yeji to Make Solo Debut With First Album AIR in March

The group’s leader will be the first ITZY member to go solo, with a highly anticipated release on March 10.

Yeji, the charismatic leader of K-pop powerhouse ITZY, is officially making her solo debut with her first album AIR, set for release on March 10. This marks a major milestone in her career as she becomes the first member of the group to launch a solo project.

JYP Entertainment confirmed the news through ITZY’s official social media channels, sharing an exciting teaser trailer along with a promotional schedule leading up to the album’s release. According to the timeline, Yeji will unveil a tracklist on Friday, followed by a series of concept photos and short films on February 24, 26, and 28. As the launch date approaches, additional teasers and visuals will be revealed, culminating in a live countdown event at 5 p.m. on March 10.

Yeji has already given fans a glimpse of her solo potential with Crown on My Head, a standout track from ITZY’s 2024 album BORN TO BE. The song showcased her commanding stage presence, hinting at what’s to come with AIR.

“Yeji has firmly established herself as a ‘performance queen’—we encourage fans to witness the unique charm she will bring as a solo artist,” JYP Entertainment stated in a press release.

ITZY debuted in 2019 with the hit DALLA DALLA, quickly rising to prominence with their dynamic performances and bold sound. Over the years, they’ve delivered numerous chart-toppers, including ICY, WANNABE, and Not Shy, cementing their place among K-pop’s elite.

Most recently, the group released their ninth mini-album GOLD, featuring dual-title tracks GOLD and Imaginary Friend, demonstrating their versatility. Now, with Yeji stepping into the solo spotlight, fans eagerly await the next chapter in her artistic journey.

