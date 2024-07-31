Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Announce Release Date for Highly Anticipated Album “Vultures 2”

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Set to Release “Vultures 2” on August 2: What to Expect

Fans of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign have something big to look forward to this week. After months of anticipation, the duo has finally announced the official release date for their collaborative album, Vultures 2. The album is set to drop on August 2, according to an update on Ye’s yeezy.com website.

The homepage of Ye’s website now features a minimalistic design with a countdown timer prominently displayed, ticking down to the release of Vultures 2. Beneath the timer is the straightforward message: “ALL ORDERS FULFILLED. VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND.”

The journey to this announcement has been anything but smooth. Initially, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign planned to release Vultures 2 on March 8, as the second installment in a trilogy of albums. However, fans were left waiting when the date came and went without a release. Instead, the cover art was unveiled the following day. Further frustration followed when Ye, in an interview with Justin Laboy on April 24, stated that the album would drop on May 3, only for it to be delayed once again.

Ty Dolla $ign has been dropping hints about the album’s progress throughout the year. In May, he mentioned that the release could happen at any moment, and by June, he confirmed that the songs were complete. Adding to the excitement, the duo announced upcoming listening events in Asia, suggesting that the album’s release was imminent.

Despite the numerous delays and missed deadlines, the anticipation for Vultures 2 remains high. Fans are eager to see what the pair has in store, especially given their track record of creating innovative and genre-defying music.

The release date of August 2 also sees new albums from Killer Mike (Songs For Sinners & Saints) and JPEGMafia (I Lay Down My Life for You), making it a significant day for music enthusiasts.

With Ye’s history of unpredictable release schedules, some skepticism remains about whether Vultures 2 will indeed drop on the promised date. However, the current countdown and the confirmed release date have reignited excitement among fans.

Mark your calendars for August 2, and keep an eye on Ye’s website for any last-minute updates. Vultures 2 promises to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

