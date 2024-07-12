Wiwek Returns to Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings with High-Energy Track “Remedy”

After a nine-year hiatus, Dutch DJ and super-producer Wiwek makes a triumphant return to Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings with his electrifying new track “Remedy.” Known as the creator of the “jungle terror” genre, Wiwek brings his signature style to this release, which features a driving, minimal bassline and prominent whistle effects. As the track progresses, it intensifies with multiple layers of adrenaline-pumping beats, culminating in a crescendo that flirts with hardstyle elements, creating a sinister and exhilarating sonic experience perfect for heating up the summer and beyond.

Wiwek’s last release on Revealed Recordings was the 2015 collaboration with Hardwell, “Chameleon.” The nostalgic rave sound of “Remedy” adds a layer of irony to his return, while also offering a fresh take on his unique style. This single follows Wiwek’s earlier releases this year, including “Rush” on Rave Culture and his “Jungle Terror vol. 5” EP on Barong Family.

A true rebel with a cause, Wiwek is not just a DJ but a genre pioneer. His creation, “jungle terror,” is a wild fusion of electronic intensity, tribal percussion, and raw animalistic energy. This groundbreaking style has soundtracked international films and led to collaborations with major artists like Skrillex on the genre-defying anthem “Killa.” Wiwek also founded Maha Vana Records, a creative haven where artists can unleash their wildest ideas.

Fresh off his debut album “Cycles,” Wiwek continues to push boundaries and ignite dance floors with his innovative sound. His “The Free and Rebellious” EP, which served as the soundtrack to a film shot in Bangkok, further demonstrates his unique blend of music and storytelling. With a steady stream of new music and exciting projects on the horizon, 2024 is set to be another explosive year for Wiwek.