The wait for a full-length project from one of electronic music’s most cinematic voices is nearing its end. WHIPPED CREAM (Caroline Cecil) officially announced her debut studio album, HOME WAS ALWAYS ME, set to arrive April 30 via the powerhouse label Monstercat.

To celebrate the news, she shared her latest single, “stranger,” a high-voltage track that captures the lightning-bolt connection of a chance encounter.

The “Electricity” of ‘stranger’

Following the success of her earlier 2026 teaser “it’s time to go home,” “stranger” serves as a club-ready anthem designed for universal impact. Whether you’re under festival lights or listening in your car, the track aims to bottle the “impossible to explain” feeling of locking eyes with someone new.

“It’s instant connection captured in three minutes,” Cecil explains, leaning into the house and techno soundscapes that have defined her rise over the last few years.

‘HOME WAS ALWAYS ME’: A Cinematic Debut

While fans know her from EPs like Careline (2025) and is this real? (2024), HOME WAS ALWAYS ME represents a massive leap in storytelling. This isn’t just a collection of bangers; it’s a conceptual journey.

Cecil uses the album to re-examine the figure of Eve—not as a “sinner,” but as an archetype of truth and self-allegiance. The project speaks to anyone who has felt misunderstood during their own evolution.

“People say ‘be yourself,’ but the moment you do, they project onto you,” says WHIPPED CREAM. “This album is about choosing yourself anyway.”

Why This Release Matters

By blending raw human emotion with bold, cinematic production, WHIPPED CREAM is positioning herself as more than just a producer—she is a storyteller for the modern dance floor. With the backing of Monstercat, HOME WAS ALWAYS ME is poised to be one of the most significant electronic debuts of the year.