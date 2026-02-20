The digital and physical arenas have officially converged with the release of “Freak On,” the latest high-octane single from Steve Aoki. Serving as the centerpiece of the : City of the Wolves Season 1 Soundtrack Album, the track marks the completion of an ambitious musical rollout that integrates global electronic music culture directly into the legendary fighting game franchise.

Aoki Leads a Heavyweight Roster

“Freak On” delivers the signature intensity expected from a Steve Aoki production. Built on a foundation of distorted basslines and aggressive drops, the track mirrors the high-stakes adrenaline of the Fatal Fury combat system. Aoki’s modern production techniques and commanding vocal hooks create a sonic landscape that fits as naturally in a peak-time festival set as it does during a competitive gaming match.

Beyond the headlining single, the Season 1 Soundtrack Album brings together an unprecedented lineup of electronic music icons. Contributions from Afrojack, Alok, Solomun, Alan Walker, and R3HAB ensure that the game’s stages and character introductions resonate with a diverse, global energy.

- Advertisement -

Beyond Digital: New Remixes and Vinyl Releases

The full album launch includes six previously unreleased tracks, including exclusive high-impact remixes from Steve Aoki and R3HAB. These additions provide a comprehensive look at the cross-pollination between gaming and electronic music, offering fans a deeper level of engagement with the Fatal Fury universe.

For audiophiles and collectors, the release extends beyond streaming platforms. A limited-edition double gatefold vinyl pressing is also available, offering a premium physical format to accompany the digital rollout. This physical release emphasizes the cultural importance of the project, elevating the game’s audio identity to a standalone artistic achievement.

Maintaining Momentum into Season 2

The completion of the Season 1 soundtrack does not mark the end of the musical journey for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. SNK and its collaborators have already confirmed that Season 2 will continue this trajectory. Fans can expect another lineup of original music and high-impact releases throughout the coming year, as the franchise continues to bridge the gap between competitive gaming and global music culture.

With Steve Aoki’s “Freak On” now available on all platforms, the Fatal Fury arena has never sounded more powerful.

Tracklist:

Alan Walker–Mind of a Warrior

Alok–Fury

- Advertisement -

Steve Aoki–Freak On

R3HAB–Running on Empty

Salvatore Ganacci–Take Me to America

Steve Aoki–Hokutomaru

Salvatore Ganacci–Berserk

R3HAB–No Consequence

Alok–Don’t Mess with the Fire

Steve Aoki–Legacy

R3HAB–Rise or Fall

Salvatore Ganacci–Terry Andy Joe

Afrojack–Out of the Darkness

Sidney Samson–Move Yourself

Salvatore Ganacci–Work Hard Not Smart

Solomun–Don’t Give Up

ARTBAT–Galaxy

Miss Monique–Blue Moon Factory

Butch–When I Was Young

Luciano–Alive

Butch–Murciélago

Luciano–Cielo

Salvatore Ganacci–Fatal Fury Title Rave

Steve Aoki–KuriKinton (Terry Bogard)–Steve Aoki Remix

Sidney Samson–Thunder Waves (Andy Bogard)–Sidney Samson Remix

R3HAB–TAKU HATSU (Sokaku Mochizuki)–R3HAB Remix

Sidney Samson–A Taste of Crocodile (Joe Higashii)–Sidney Samson Remix

Luciano–Flame Dragon God (Mai Shiranui)–Luciano Remix

Solomun–Don’t Give Up (Extended Mix)

ARTBAT–Galaxy (Extended Mix)

Miss Monique–Blue Moon Factory (Extended Mix)

Butch–When I Was Young (Extended Mix)

Luciano–Alive (Extended Mix)

Butch–Murciélago (Extended Mix)

Luciano–Cielo (Extended Mix)