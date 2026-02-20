The digital and physical arenas have officially converged with the release of “Freak On,” the latest high-octane single from Steve Aoki. Serving as the centerpiece of the : City of the Wolves Season 1 Soundtrack Album, the track marks the completion of an ambitious musical rollout that integrates global electronic music culture directly into the legendary fighting game franchise.
Aoki Leads a Heavyweight Roster
“Freak On” delivers the signature intensity expected from a Steve Aoki production. Built on a foundation of distorted basslines and aggressive drops, the track mirrors the high-stakes adrenaline of the Fatal Fury combat system. Aoki’s modern production techniques and commanding vocal hooks create a sonic landscape that fits as naturally in a peak-time festival set as it does during a competitive gaming match.
Beyond the headlining single, the Season 1 Soundtrack Album brings together an unprecedented lineup of electronic music icons. Contributions from Afrojack, Alok, Solomun, Alan Walker, and R3HAB ensure that the game’s stages and character introductions resonate with a diverse, global energy.
Beyond Digital: New Remixes and Vinyl Releases
The full album launch includes six previously unreleased tracks, including exclusive high-impact remixes from Steve Aoki and R3HAB. These additions provide a comprehensive look at the cross-pollination between gaming and electronic music, offering fans a deeper level of engagement with the Fatal Fury universe.
For audiophiles and collectors, the release extends beyond streaming platforms. A limited-edition double gatefold vinyl pressing is also available, offering a premium physical format to accompany the digital rollout. This physical release emphasizes the cultural importance of the project, elevating the game’s audio identity to a standalone artistic achievement.
Maintaining Momentum into Season 2
The completion of the Season 1 soundtrack does not mark the end of the musical journey for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. SNK and its collaborators have already confirmed that Season 2 will continue this trajectory. Fans can expect another lineup of original music and high-impact releases throughout the coming year, as the franchise continues to bridge the gap between competitive gaming and global music culture.
With Steve Aoki’s “Freak On” now available on all platforms, the Fatal Fury arena has never sounded more powerful.
Tracklist:
Alan Walker–Mind of a Warrior
Alok–Fury
Steve Aoki–Freak On
R3HAB–Running on Empty
Salvatore Ganacci–Take Me to America
Steve Aoki–Hokutomaru
Salvatore Ganacci–Berserk
R3HAB–No Consequence
Alok–Don’t Mess with the Fire
Steve Aoki–Legacy
R3HAB–Rise or Fall
Salvatore Ganacci–Terry Andy Joe
Afrojack–Out of the Darkness
Sidney Samson–Move Yourself
Salvatore Ganacci–Work Hard Not Smart
Solomun–Don’t Give Up
ARTBAT–Galaxy
Miss Monique–Blue Moon Factory
Butch–When I Was Young
Luciano–Alive
Butch–Murciélago
Luciano–Cielo
Salvatore Ganacci–Fatal Fury Title Rave
Steve Aoki–KuriKinton (Terry Bogard)–Steve Aoki Remix
Sidney Samson–Thunder Waves (Andy Bogard)–Sidney Samson Remix
R3HAB–TAKU HATSU (Sokaku Mochizuki)–R3HAB Remix
Sidney Samson–A Taste of Crocodile (Joe Higashii)–Sidney Samson Remix
Luciano–Flame Dragon God (Mai Shiranui)–Luciano Remix
Solomun–Don’t Give Up (Extended Mix)
ARTBAT–Galaxy (Extended Mix)
Miss Monique–Blue Moon Factory (Extended Mix)
Butch–When I Was Young (Extended Mix)
Luciano–Alive (Extended Mix)
Butch–Murciélago (Extended Mix)
Luciano–Cielo (Extended Mix)