deadmau5 Science: New Single With Stevie Appleton Out Now on mau5trap

deadmau5 kicks his 2026 campaign into gear with “Science,” a sprawling vocal collaboration with London songwriter Stevie Appleton that lands today (February 20) via mau5trap. The track marks the producer’s first vocal-led release since last year’s instrumental cut “Ameonna”—and it arrives with a 9-minute-30-second version that Appleton describes as pure cinema.

deadmau5 Science: A Vocal Cut Stripped to Its Essence

The single originated from a simple exchange. Stevie Appleton sent the vocal idea through; deadmau5 heard potential and built the production around it. What emerged defies the standard pop-EDM formula—Appleton deliberately trimmed the lyrics to four lines, leaving ambiguity that deepens with each listen.

“There was a lot more in the song before I cut it down to just four lines, each of which I feel like carry a certain feeling. Is it a dark energy, a loving one? It’s a bit of a mystery and I wanted to keep it that way.”

— Stevie Appleton

That restraint pays dividends. Where typical vocal features drown listeners in hooks, “Science” invites interpretation—each line loaded with emotional weight that deadmau5 amplifies through his production architecture.

Stevie Appleton: The Collaborator Who Gets It

Stevie Appleton enters the mau5trap catalog with credentials that explain his confidence. The London multi-hyphenate has worked major rooms before, but “Science” stands apart in his portfolio. He credits deadmau5 with elevating the source material beyond standard remix treatment.

“I’ve worked with a lot of big DJ/producers and gotten versions back of songs I’ve started on a piano, but this one was a different game. It should be a marker for the quality young producers are trying to achieve.”

— Stevie Appleton

That assessment carries weight. deadmau5 has a documented history of extracting career-defining performances from vocalists—think “The Veldt” with Chris James, “Raise Your Weapon” featuring Greta Svabo Bech, or his Kaskade partnerships “I Remember” and Kx5 hit “Escape.” “Science” slots naturally into that lineage.

The 9-Minute Version: Why Length Matters

Most streaming singles clock under four minutes. deadmau5 and Appleton rejected that constraint. The extended “Science” unfolds across nine and a half minutes—an unapologetic runtime that Appleton compares to cinematic experience.

“The full 9.30m length version takes you on a ride like a piece of cinema.”

This approach mirrors deadmau5′ classic album-era methodology, where tracks breathed and evolved rather than rushing to payoff. For producers studying his technique, “Science” offers a masterclass in pacing and structural patience.

Release Details

Table Copy Track Artists Release Date Label Runtime Science deadmau5 featuring Stevie Appleton February 20, 2026 mau5trap 9:30 (extended)

What’s Next for deadmau5

The press material hints at additional 2026 moves. After “Ameonna” and now “Science,” deadmau5 appears to be alternating instrumental and vocal releases—a pattern that suggests more collaborations could surface before festival season peaks.

For Stevie Appleton, “Science” positions him as a vocalist capable of holding space in electronic music’s upper echelons. The track’s reception will likely determine whether mau5trap becomes a recurring home for his work.