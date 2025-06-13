Twenty One Pilots Drop “The Contract” Ahead of ‘Breach’ Tour Finale Saga

Twenty One Pilots return in 2025 with a vengeance, dropping “The Contract,” a genre-hopping single that spins between emo, rap, and theatrical pop within seconds. It’s not just a song—it’s a full-blown sensory blitz that signals the end of an era. “The Contract” is the first official single from the band’s highly anticipated upcoming album Breach, set to complete the narrative arc that began with Blurryface in 2015.

The song’s chaotic structure is matched by its surreal music video, which features Tyler Joseph shifting vocal personas in front of an eerie cult of red-eyed followers, while Josh Dun delivers a relentless beat. The video concludes with a symbolic passing of the signature uniform—an image echoed on Breach’s album artwork.

Breach will wrap up the storyline that’s evolved through Trench, Scaled and Icy, and 2024’s Clancy. Fans got an early hint in May when the band cryptically posted, “Hello Clancy. Hello Blurryface. Let’s finish this.”

To celebrate the end of this musical saga, the duo is launching The Clancy Tour: Breach across North America starting September 18 in Cincinnati. Presale starts June 15, with general tickets available June 20 via their official site.

In a feel-good twist, the band recently recovered a stolen drum from a Manchester show, thanks to fans who tracked it down—proving once again the strength of the Skeleton Clique.

As the final chapter in their decade-long universe unfolds, Breach promises to be more than just an album. It’s the emotional climax of a story fans have lived for ten years—and one they won’t want to miss.

Twenty One Pilots tour dates:

Sept. 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ TQL Stadium

Sept. 20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 30 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

Oct. 1 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Oct. 4 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Oct. 5 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 7 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Oct. 8 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Oct. 19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium