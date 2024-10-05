Tupac Shakur’s Family Hires Alex Spiro to Investigate Alleged Link Between Rapper’s Death and Diddy

The family of late rapper Tupac Shakur has intensified their pursuit of justice by hiring renowned attorney Alex Spiro to investigate a potential connection between Shakur’s 1996 murder and Sean “Diddy” Combs. This move follows years of speculation around Combs’ involvement and comes amidst his ongoing legal battles, including recent sexual abuse allegations.

Tupac Shakur, 25 at the time, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. While the case remained unsolved for decades, the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in September 2023 reopened public interest. Davis, a former gang leader, is accused of orchestrating the hit and has implicated Combs, claiming the music mogul offered him $1 million to carry out the crime.

Combs, who faces separate charges related to an alleged criminal enterprise and sexual misconduct, has repeatedly denied involvement in Shakur’s murder. In 2008, following a report from the Los Angeles Times linking him to the attack, Combs dismissed the accusations as “ridiculous” and “completely false.”

Attorney Alex Spiro, known for representing high-profile clients like Jay-Z and Elon Musk, has now taken on the task of uncovering any concrete evidence linking Combs to Shakur’s death. His involvement adds weight to the ongoing legal proceedings, as Davis’ trial is set for March 2025.

Eminem’s recent track, “Fuel,” reignited public discourse, with lyrics that hint at the long-standing connection between Shakur’s murder and the death of Notorious B.I.G., while also referencing Combs’ mounting legal troubles. In the song, Eminem raps, “Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effect of Tupac’s murder, like facial tissue, who’s clock should I clean next? Puff’s? ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?”

As the investigation unfolds, both the music industry and the public are watching closely. Shakur’s family hopes that Spiro’s involvement will finally bring closure to one of the most iconic unsolved murders in hip-hop history.