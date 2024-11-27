back to top
Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour Sets $209M Rap Record

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour becomes the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history, selling 1.7M tickets globally.

Travis Scott performing on the Circus Maximus Tour stage
By Frank Schwichtenberg - This file was uploaded with Commonist., CC BY-SA 4.0,

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour Breaks Records with $209M in Revenue

Travis Scott has officially made history with his “Circus Maximus” tour, which is now the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo rapper. The tour earned an astonishing $209.3 million from 1.7 million tickets sold across 76 dates, according to Billboard.

The highlight of the tour was in Melbourne, where two shows grossed $12.6 million from 115,000 tickets. The final nine shows alone accounted for 24% of the tour’s total attendance, with 415,000 tickets sold during that stretch.

The “Circus Maximus” tour surpassed Scott’s previous record-breaking “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour, selling over twice as many tickets and earning triple the revenue. Key factors behind this achievement included a 65% increase in ticket prices, more than 20 additional shows, and a significantly larger audience, with 53% more tickets sold per show.

While other rappers like JAY-Z and 50 Cent have approached similar milestones, JAY-Z’s numbers came from a co-headlining tour with Beyoncé, and 50 Cent’s “The Final Lap” tour broke the 1-million-ticket mark in 2023. Travis Scott now stands alone at the top of solo rap tour history.

This remarkable accomplishment cements Scott’s position as a dominant figure in live music and underscores his global influence in hip-hop. From sold-out arenas to record-breaking numbers, the “Circus Maximus” tour is a testament to his unparalleled impact.

