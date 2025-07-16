Tomorrowland 2025 Main Stage Catches Fire Just Days Before Festival Opening

Just 48 hours before the world-renowned Tomorrowland 2025 is set to welcome over 70,000 festivalgoers, disaster has struck: the festival’s main stage caught fire, sending plumes of smoke into the Belgian sky and triggering an urgent emergency response.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media—particularly XX (formerly Twitter)—shows flames engulfing parts of the main stage construction at De Schorre in Boom, Belgium. Local media outlet GVAGVA confirmed that emergency services are on site in large numbers, urging nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke and airborne debris.

According to The Mirror, around 1,000 workers were present at the festival site during the incident. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire, though investigations are ongoing.

The main stage is Tomorrowland’s beating heart—famed for its futuristic, immersive designs that attract fans from all over the globe. A disruption so close to the festival’s start casts uncertainty over whether the main area will be ready in time or if last-minute adjustments will be needed.

Despite the setback, Tomorrowland organizers have not issued any cancellations or delays, leaving fans anxious but hopeful. As more details emerge, festivalgoers and dance music lovers alike are closely monitoring developments.

In the meantime, the viral videos showing the blaze have sparked concern and sympathy across the electronic music community—turning what should have been a week of celebration into one of worry and uncertainty.

Stay tuned to Hit-Channel.com for updates on the situation and Tomorrowland’s official response.