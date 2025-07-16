Tomorrowland 2025 to Go Ahead Without Main Stage After Devastating Fire

Despite a devastating fire that destroyed the main stage of Tomorrowland 2025, organizers have confirmed that the festival will continue—though not as originally envisioned.

At an emergency press conference on July 16, festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen confirmed that no injuries were reported and that DreamVille, Tomorrowland’s legendary campsite, will open as scheduled on July 17. “The priority was to keep everyone safe,” she emphasized. “The rest of the festival will be held tomorrow.”

The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. CEST, just 48 hours before the festival’s opening, while approximately 1,000 staff members were onsite. The main stage was entirely destroyed, and local authorities have launched an investigation,classifying the incident as unintentional arson. Early reports suggest fireworks may have contributed to the fire, but official causes remain under investigation.

In an official statement, Tomorrowland reassured fans:

“DreamVille will be ready for all visitors. Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned. Our team is focused on finding creative solutions for the weekend ahead.”

Though the festival will be held without its iconic main stage, Wilmsen promised: “We can’t do magic, but we’ll make it truly special with everything else we have. Fortunately, the other stages are intact.”

38,000 attendees are expected at DreamVille, where organizers vow to provide a warm and safe welcome. Fire crews have since contained secondary fires, and emergency measures have helped prevent further damage across the site.

As the dance music world watches closely, Tomorrowland 2025 now shifts from a grand spectacle to a resilient act of unity and celebration—proving that the spirit of the festival goes far beyond the stage.

