There’s a kind of poetry in The Cure’s timing. Just as a new generation discovers their heartbreak hymns through TikTok edits and indie playlists, Robert Smith’s crew is bringing the full weight of their legacy — and their latest reinvention — to the big screen. The Show of a Lost World, a recut, remixed, and 4K remastered concert film, lands in theaters on December 11, offering fans a front-row view of one of the band’s most intimate and emotional performances to date.

A Night at Troxy: When Past and Present Collided

Shot at London’s Troxy Theatre on November 1, 2024, the concert marked the release night of Songs of a Lost World — the band’s first studio album in 16 years. For one night only, The Cure performed the album in full before 3,000 lucky fans, blending nostalgia with raw immediacy.

Directed by Grammy-nominated Nick Wickham (known for his work with Madonna, Beyoncé, and Rihanna), the film captures a 31-song odyssey that spans decades of Cure mythology — from the wistful shimmer of “Just Like Heaven” to the cavernous ache of “Disintegration.”

- Advertisement -

The visuals are crisp, the lighting spectral, and Robert Smith’s voice — equal parts ghostly and grounded — sounds revitalized in the film’s new surround sound mix, personally engineered by Smith himself.

A 45th Anniversary and a Full-Circle Moment

The performance wasn’t just about a comeback — it was a celebration. The set included a five-song tribute to Seventeen Seconds, the band’s haunting 1980 album that set the tone for post-punk introspection.

As Wickham’s camera sweeps across the Troxy crowd, you feel the reverence. Fans old enough to have seen The Cure at Glastonbury in the ‘80s sing shoulder to shoulder with teens discovering Faith and Pornography for the first time. It’s a cinematic communion that underscores what’s always made The Cure so enduring: emotional honesty wrapped in gothic grandeur.

“The Cure’s impact cannot be underestimated,” said Mark Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, which is handling the global rollout. “This film is a testament to the artistry and depth of their music.”

What Comes After The Show of a Lost World

Despite taking 16 years to release Songs of a Lost World after 2008’s 4:13 Dream, The Cure aren’t slowing down. Their official website confirms that in March 2025, the band returned to Rockfield Studios to record 13 new songs for a follow-up album. Smith has also been re-editing the concert film, suggesting he’s far from finished telling this story.

Meanwhile, June 2025 saw the release of Mixes of a Lost World, a 24-track remix project featuring collaborators like Four Tet, Mogwai, Chino Moreno (Deftones), and Orbital — names that bridge the band’s legacy with today’s avant-garde.

And the live energy isn’t fading either. The Cure are hitting the road again for a massive 2026 UK and European tour, including three sold-out nights in Berlin and a Primavera Sound headline slot. Support acts range from shoegaze heroes Slowdive to Scottish stalwarts The Twilight Sad, signaling a tour that honors both past and present alt-rock royalty.

- Advertisement -

FAQ

1. When will The Show of a Lost World be released?

The concert film will screen in select theaters worldwide starting December 11, 2025, with tickets available beginning November 20 via the official site.

2. What’s special about this Cure concert film?

It’s the only full live performance of Songs of a Lost World ever recorded, featuring a 31-song setlist remixed and remastered in 4K by Robert Smith himself.

3. Is new music from The Cure coming soon?

Yes. The band recorded 13 new songs in 2025 for a follow-up to Songs of a Lost World, hinting that their next studio album may arrive sooner than expected.