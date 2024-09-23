The Alchemist Shines on New Album “The Genuine Articulate” Featuring Conway, ScHoolboy Q & More

Legendary hip-hop producer and rapper The Alchemist has kicked off 2024 with a powerful solo release, The Genuine Articulate. Known for his decades of sample-heavy production, Alchemist takes center stage on this 8-track album, where he both raps and produces alongside his trusted collaborators.

The album features contributions from rap heavyweights like Conway the Machine, Larry June, and Havoc, who each deliver standout performances. Alchemist’s signature beats shine through tracks like “Ferraris in the Rain” with ScHoolboy Q, while Action Bronson and Big Body Bes make their mark on the funky “Minnesota Fats.”

In addition to his high-profile collaborations, The Genuine Articulate highlights Alchemist’s own lyrical abilities, particularly on solo cuts like “Everybody’s Favorite Uncle,” where his witty verses and introspective reflections take center stage. Fans will appreciate the nod to his earlier work with Havoc on “Scientology,” showcasing their deep connection.

This 22-minute album is a brief but powerful experience, reminding us why The Alchemist remains one of the most innovative producers in the game. Stream The Genuine Articulate now on Spotify and Apple Music to dive into the unique sonic world that only Alchemist can create.