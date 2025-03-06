back to top
Hackers Arrested for Stealing 900 Taylor Swift Concert Tickets in $600K Scam

Two individuals face felony charges after exploiting a ticketing loophole to resell stolen tickets for massive profits.

Taylor Swift performing on the Eras Tour, the first $2 billion concert tour in history

Two hackers have been arrested for allegedly stealing and reselling up to 900 digital concert tickets, including hundreds for Taylor Swift’s massively popular Eras Tour. The fraudulent scheme, which also targeted high-profile events like Adele and Ed Sheeran concerts, NBA games, and the US Open Tennis Championships, reportedly generated over $600,000 in illicit profits.

According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, the accused individuals, Tyrone Rose and Shamara P. Simmons, exploited a vulnerability in an offshore ticket vendor system. The pair allegedly worked with two co-conspirators based in Jamaica, who obtained ticket URLs from a StubHub third-party contractor and sent them to Rose and Simmons in Queens, New York. The stolen tickets were then resold on StubHub, allowing the hackers to pocket the profits.

Both suspects have been charged with grand larceny, computer tampering, and conspiracy, facing potential sentences ranging from three to 15 years in prison. The DA’s office is continuing its investigation to identify additional members of the operation and assess the full scope of the fraud.

The case underscores the growing risks of online ticket scams and the importance of secure ticketing systems. With demand for high-profile events like The Eras Tour at an all-time high, authorities are cracking down on fraudulent resellers to protect fans and ensure fair access to tickets.

Thursday, March 6, 2025

