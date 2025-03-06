Glastonbury 2025 Lineup Announced: The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo & Neil Young to Headline

Glastonbury Festival has officially revealed its first wave of performers for 2025, with The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, and Neil Young set to headline. The beloved British festival, taking place from June 25-29 at Worthy Farm, will once again bring together a mix of legendary icons and rising stars.

The 1975 will make their Pyramid Stage headlining debut on Friday, June 26, marking a major milestone in their career. Olivia Rodrigo will close out the festival on Sunday, following her successful U.K. tour run. Neil Young, backed by his Chrome Hearts band, will return to Glastonbury for the first time since his last headlining set in 2009.

Beyond the main headliners, the lineup includes an eclectic mix of artists across multiple stages. Charli XCX, The Prodigy, and Loyle Carner are set to headline The Other Stage, while Doechii, Alanis Morissette, Tate McRae, Father John Misty, Ezra Collective, RAYE, Noah Kahan, Biffy Clyro, and Wolf Alice are among the latest additions. Rod Stewart will take on the coveted Sunday legends slot, a role previously filled by music icons like Kylie Minogue and Diana Ross.

- Advertisement -

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 sold out in under an hour when they went on sale in November. However, fans still have a chance to secure passes through the festival’s resale, typically held in early April for unpaid or canceled tickets. More details are expected to be announced soon.

With its diverse and exciting lineup, Glastonbury 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year. Whether you’re a longtime festival-goer or a first-timer, Worthy Farm promises another unforgettable weekend of music and culture.