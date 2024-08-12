Taylor Swift Dominates Billboard 200 with The Tortured Poets Department as Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 2 Debuts at No. 2

Taylor Swift continues to reign supreme on the Billboard 200 chart with her album The Tortured Poets Department, which has now secured its 14th week at No. 1. The album, which racked up 142,000 equivalent album units in the latest tracking week, has cemented Swift’s status as a chart powerhouse. This remarkable feat marks Swift’s 83rd career week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, extending her lead among solo artists. The album’s impressive performance has been fueled by strategic digital releases and exclusive bonus tracks, which have resonated deeply with her fanbase.

Right behind Swift on the chart, Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 2 makes a strong debut at No. 2, with 107,000 equivalent album units. While this marks Ye’s 13th entry in the Billboard 200’s top two, Vultures 2 falls short of the chart-topping success of its predecessor, Vultures 1, which debuted at No. 1 with 148,000 units. Despite the slight dip, the album’s debut is bolstered by robust album sales and substantial streaming figures, reflecting the duo’s continued influence in the music industry.

Vultures 2 was supported by a range of digital album variants and a late-in-the-week release of a clean edition, which contributed to its solid first-week numbers. The album also saw success on the Top Streaming Albums and Top Album Sales charts, underscoring its wide-reaching impact.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess continues to climb the Billboard 200, reaching a new peak at No. 3, driven by the artist’s strong performance at Lollapalooza. Other notable entries in the top 10 include Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, and Charli XCX’s Brat, all of which showcase the diverse range of musical styles that currently dominate the charts.

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department stands out not only for its chart performance but also for its strategic release tactics. The album’s sales were significantly boosted by limited-time offers on Swift’s webstore, including exclusive digital album variants and a signed CD edition. These promotions, combined with Swift’s consistent ability to connect with her audience, have kept The Tortured Poets Department at the forefront of the Billboard 200.

As the music landscape continues to evolve, Swift and Ye remain central figures, each dominating the charts in their unique ways. With The Tortured Poets Department and Vultures 2 leading the way, the competition on the Billboard 200 is as fierce as ever, promising more exciting developments in the weeks to come.